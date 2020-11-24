 

AMMO, Inc. Continues to Expand Law Enforcement Market Offerings

24.11.2020, 14:30  |   |   |   

- Duty Graded Bonded Ammunition for Patrol and Precision Rifles -

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (OTCQB: POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, continues to disrupt the marketplace with its latest law enforcement product offering.

Law Enforcement Duty Rated - New .223 and .308 Caliber Offerings

AMMO continues to expand its Law Enforcement offerings to include duty-grade bonded ammunition for Law Enforcement use. The Company’s newest addition of bonded .223 rounds for patrol rifles and bonded .308 rounds for precision rifles allows AMMO to provide a dependable solution for agencies with current critical demand for duty grade rifle ammunition. These bonded Law Enforcement rounds utilize Solid Base projectiles with bonded lead cores designed to maximize retained weight for consistent terminal performance through barriers. These bullets provide straight line penetration with minimal deflection, have a tapered jacket to control expansion and the protected point design ensures reliable feeding in all action types.

“Our goal in developing these new bonded duty rounds was to develop rounds that offered best-in-class performance for the Law Enforcement personnel on the street. The engineers in our R&D Department worked tirelessly to develop a high performing duty round we could make available to every patrol officer, while enhancing precision rifle performance for their tactical team brethren,” said Mark Hanish, President, Global Sales & Marketing. Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s CEO, added that “making certain our Law Enforcement and Military end-users are outfitted with the best ammunition to keep them safe while they protect all of us is a driving force every day at AMMO.”

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Reports filed on Form 8-K.

Investor Contact:

Rob Wiley, CFO
AMMO, Inc.
Phone: (480) 947-0001
IR@ammo-inc.com


