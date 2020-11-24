 

Signature Resources Announces an Increase to the Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an increase to the non-brokered private placement to $1.9 million, previously announced on November 9, 2020.

“The overwhelming positive response we have received, and continue to receive, from investors has been extremely exciting – particularly since this has occurred within the first two weeks of my tenure and that of our new Chairman.  We plan to use the proceeds raised in this private placement to commence defining the Western extension of the Lingman Lake Gold Project with an expectation to further expand the known strike-length of historic resources with ~3,000 meters of drilling.  Drilling will focus on following-up on the valuable work done by our team in 2018 through to this year where the Company hit 5 meters @ 13.65 g/t Au and 9.5 m @ 12.15 g/t Au. Work will commence early in 2021 with the Company’s own diamond drill rig currently on site and with drill permits already in hand.  Additionally, we will be commencing work on combining this next round of drilling with advancing the historic resource to a fully compliant NI 43-101 standard. I look forward to working with our exceptional team to extract and deliver maximum value from our first financing to ultimately showcase the potential we see at Lingman Lake.”

Robert Vallis, P.Eng, MBA – President & CEO, Director

Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing:
The non-brokered private placement consists of both flow-through units (the “FT Units”) and non-flow-through units (the “NFT Units”) for gross proceeds of up to $1,900,000 (the “Offering”).

Each FT Unit is being offered at a price of C$0.06 and will be comprised of one common share of the Company and one half non flow-through common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Concurrently, NFT Units will be offered at a price of $0.05 per NFT Unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. One common share purchase warrant from either the FT Units or the NFT Units will entitle the holder to purchase one non flow-through common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 for a period expiring 12-months following the closing date of the Offering.

