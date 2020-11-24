 

CEMATRIX Corporation to host Investor Webcast on December 3, 2020

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) (the “Corporation”) today announced that it will host a webcast investor presentation on Thursday, December 3, at 2:00 PM ET.

During the webcast, Jeff Kendrick - President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a presentation through a PowerPoint discussion that will cover key areas of CEMATRIX’s business, including industry overview, business verticals, technology summary, growth strategy and its scaling opportunity. During parts of the presentation, investors will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions and interact with management through an interactive Q & A portal.

To listen to the webcast or to ask questions during the live event, please pre-register at the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1400570&tp_key=566ce3f ...

An archived version of the webcast and presentation will be available on the Company’s website, www.cematrix.com following the event.

ABOUT CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. Through recent acquisitions of Chicago based MixOnSite and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout, CEMATRIX is now North America’s largest Cellular Concrete company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Jeff Kendrick - President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (403) 219-0484

Glen Akselrod – President, Bristol Capital
Phone: (905) 326 1888 ext 1
glen@bristolir.com

Jeff Walker – Vice President, The Howard Group
Phone: (888) 221-0915 or (403) 221-0915
jeff@howardgroupinc.com


