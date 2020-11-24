ALPHA ENERGY, INC. Prepares to Pursue Uplisting to Major Exchange.

On November 20, 2020, Alpha Energy submitted its 10Q for the third quarter of 2020. With the filing of our first and second quarter Qs earlier this month, this brings the company back into fully-reporting status. The delay in the process was brought about when our previous auditor came under censure by the SEC for issues unrelated to Alpha (see press release 7/22/20). This necessitated that we find a new auditor and, as a precautionary measure, re-do our audits for 2018 and 2019.

In the face of headwinds brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Saudi Arabian price war, Alpha brought on Mr. Jay Leaver as president in June 2020. Mr. Leaver is a geologist and explorationist with over thirty years’ experience in the petroleum industry. The management team at Alpha secured new contracts over the development projects in Oklahoma evaluated earlier in 2019 and extended its contracts over its exploration projects in Texas and New Mexico. Recognizing the changed market conditions, the new contracts (previously announced in press releases on 7/15/20, 7/20/20, and 9/25/20) represent a substantial discount to the amounts originally agreed to under the outdated and lapsed contracts. Alpha also earlier received an independent engineering report on the three projects, certified under GAAP standards, in January of this year. Pricing was $55.85/bbl for oil and $2.58/mcf for gas, so not reflective of current pricing but within certain analyst’s expectations for 2021. Net reserves for all three development projects are 2.8 million barrels of oil and 8.8 bcf of gas. Management believes that the reserve potential in some of these projects is much higher than can be considered proved or probable under GAAP standards. Additionally, the development projects are each capable of producing oil and gas at low operating costs, allowing Alpha to be profitable even at significantly lower oil prices than in today’s market. This will allow Alpha the flexibility to drill if pricing permits or stand pat if market conditions so dictate.