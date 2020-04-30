 

Genasys Inc. Schedules Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call for December 9, 2020, 4 30 p.m. ET

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced plans to release financial results for its fiscal year, ended September 30, 2020, after the market close on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. A conference call to discuss the fiscal year financial results will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Conference call details:

Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific
Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 888.390.3967
International Dial-In Number: 862.298.0702

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1375/38972

Please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start time and tell the operator you are calling in for the Genasys Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Call. Questions to management may be submitted before the call by emailing them to ir@genasys.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately four hours after the presentation through the Conference Call link on the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website. 

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company’s unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems and more.

Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries and in more than 450 U.S. cities in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com. 

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contacts

Jim Fanucchi and Satya Chillara
Darrow Associates, Inc.
ir@genasys.com



