 

Mojave Announces Appointment of New Director and CFO

Mojave Gold Corp has Appointed Paloma Pantoja as a Director and CFO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOJAVE GOLD CORP. (TSXV:MOJ) (OTCBB:MOJGF) (“Mojave” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Paloma Pantoja as Director and Chief Financial officer for Mojavi Gold Corp. Paloma graduated in Public Accounting and Finance with a MBA from Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education, located in Monterrey, Nuevo León, México.

She has 14 years of experience in General Accounting and worked as an auditor for the Big Four accounting firm Ernst & Young, Mexico. Her experience in General Accounting began in National companies, where among her main functions were in the areas of Taxes, Payroll, Accounts Payable, Receivable and Fixed Assets. She worked for 3 years as Superintendent of Financial Statements for Korea Resources Corporation at its Minera Boleo operation located in the City of Santa Rosalia, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Korea Resources Corporation is a parastatal of the Government of South Korea operating as an underground and surface mining organization extracting copper, cobalt and zinc. Paloma also worked for Maxion Wheels In the Automotive industry as Accounting and Financial planning Superintendent. She has held the position as Accounting and Cost Manager for BJAM Mexicana, a Samsung's subsidiary in the city of Tijuana, Mexico.

The company President and CEO, Greg Bronson stated:

"On behalf of Mojave's board of directors, I am very pleased to welcome Miss Pantoja to the company. We are confident that Paloma's proficiencies, experience and perspective will be of great value to Mojave as the company grows."

The company's mandate is to leverage our strategic Mexican land portfolio and highly skilled talent pool into a class leading natural resource company committed to adhering to international operational and environmental standards in mining. Our success will deliver excellent value to all stakeholders including our partner communities, our employees, and investors.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Greg Bronson

President / CEO

Mojave Gold Corp.

For more information contact Greg Bronson, President

info@Mojavegoldcorp.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward- looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbour.


