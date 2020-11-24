Mojave Announces Appointment of New Director and CFO

She has 14 years of experience in General Accounting and worked as an auditor for the Big Four accounting firm Ernst & Young, Mexico. Her experience in General Accounting began in National companies, where among her main functions were in the areas of Taxes, Payroll, Accounts Payable, Receivable and Fixed Assets. She worked for 3 years as Superintendent of Financial Statements for Korea Resources Corporation at its Minera Boleo operation located in the City of Santa Rosalia, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Korea Resources Corporation is a parastatal of the Government of South Korea operating as an underground and surface mining organization extracting copper, cobalt and zinc. Paloma also worked for Maxion Wheels In the Automotive industry as Accounting and Financial planning Superintendent. She has held the position as Accounting and Cost Manager for BJAM Mexicana, a Samsung's subsidiary in the city of Tijuana, Mexico.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOJAVE GOLD CORP. (TSXV:MOJ) (OTCBB:MOJGF) (“Mojave” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Paloma Pantoja as Director and Chief Financial officer for Mojavi Gold Corp. Paloma graduated in Public Accounting and Finance with a MBA from Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education, located in Monterrey, Nuevo León, México.

The company President and CEO, Greg Bronson stated:

"On behalf of Mojave's board of directors, I am very pleased to welcome Miss Pantoja to the company. We are confident that Paloma's proficiencies, experience and perspective will be of great value to Mojave as the company grows."

The company's mandate is to leverage our strategic Mexican land portfolio and highly skilled talent pool into a class leading natural resource company committed to adhering to international operational and environmental standards in mining. Our success will deliver excellent value to all stakeholders including our partner communities, our employees, and investors.

