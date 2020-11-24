Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Continues Patent Portfolio Monetization

CORSICANA, TX, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C" or the "Company"), a leading environmental technologies firm, has reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Received recognition of the Company’s patent position for mercury emissions capture from coal-fired power plants by one of the nation’s largest power producers through the signing of strategic agreements, which the Company believes will lead to a ‘domino effect’ with other defendants in 2021. The agreements with this customer have a minimum expected value of $7.5 million over a four-year term.

Engaged investor relations specialists MZ Group to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

Entered into agreement with another large domestic power producer which grants such party and its affiliated entities a non-exclusive license to certain Company patents for use in connection with their coal-fired power plants

Corporate Update

“With the recent new business agreements currently underway this year, we are confident in our ability to grow our business with utilities across the U.S. fleet further monetizing of our patented technologies,” said Richard MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer. “As we move forward, we expect that utilities using these effective technologies will acknowledge our intellectual property position and become business partners. We are in active discussions with several large power producers offering business supply agreements and other commercial options. We will continue to announce the results of these negotiations as we move forward.

“Operationally, we are ready for significant growth with a fully paid for new mixing facility to meet the expected increase in demand. Ultimately, we are better positioned than ever to create sustainable value for our shareholders as we monetize our technology’s vast adoption across the fleet.

“We expect to see a significant turnaround in the near-term due to our patent protection tailwinds and 2021 promises to be an exciting and successful year for the Company, its customers, and our shareholders,” concluded MacPherson.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was approximately $2.8 million compared to approximately $3.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease from the prior-year period is primarily due to decreased generation in the coal fired power sector principally due to renewables and low natural gas prices.