 

Worksport Launches Regulation-A Investment Opportunity to Public

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 14:30  |  22   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (OTCQB: WKSP) (or the “Company”) has qualified its Regulation A offering with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, which enables securities to be issued by the company under Regulation A Section 3 (b) of the Securities Act for Tier 2 offerings, providing certain exemptions from registration.

“Worksport has achieved some significant milestones recently, including revealing our ground-breaking TerraVis system, a fusion of cutting edge solar power, storage, and delivery,” said Worksport CEO, Steven Rossi. “In a year with constant development of our products and intellectual property, the Regulation-A offering is yet another major breakthrough for Worksport, seeking to access capital in our primary market, the U.S., where our securities are listed.”

Rossi said that the proceeds will be used for further development and expedited launch of the TerraVis system, as well as existing product inventory, and other exciting projects to be announced soon.

Among the upcoming projects are agreements with two EV manufacturers, solidifying the bright future ahead for the growth of Worksport. Hercules Electric Mobility Inc., Detroit, MI, is partnering with Worksport to introduce the ground-breaking TerraVis tonneau system, integrating solar panels and battery banks for a mobile power solution, as a Tier One OEM supply partner for their upcoming Alpha electric pickup. Similarly, Atlis Motor Vehicles, Mesa, AZ, is also configuring TerraVis as an OE accessory for their highly anticipated Atlis XT electric pickup truck.

“We are proud of our accomplishments in the last decade, exponentially growing the company’s foundation with constant improvements in our product offering of high-quality tonneau covers in the B2B market, with no real outside funding or exploration of B2C sales channels,” said Rossi. “Now, for the first time in Worsksport’s history, we are preparing our latest innovation, TerraVis, for B2B and B2C channels, and are seeking investment partners to provide additional capital for a timely delivery of TerraVis, in synchronization with the launch of EV pick-up trucks, providing for significant anticipated improvements in operating results at the company. Our new Regulation A qualification is our latest breakthrough that will make it possible for more members of the public to invest directly, similar to a crowdfunding model. We thank in advance all those who may be interested in investing for their support.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Worksport Launches Regulation-A Investment Opportunity to Public TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Worksport Ltd (OTCQB: WKSP) (or the “Company”) has qualified its Regulation A offering with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, which enables securities to be issued by the company under Regulation …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
CytoDyn Announces Partnership with amfAR to Accelerate HIV Cure Research
K92 Mining Reports Higher Grades From Judd Underground Development and Positive Grade ...
Sodexo - Fiscal 2020 URD available
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Auxly Announces $10 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Roche announces FDA approval of Xofluza for the prevention of influenza following contact with an ...
Bilia has received notice of termination of dealer agreements from Volvo Cars
Update of the risk factors and other information available in the supplement related to the EMTN ...
Suncor to assume operatorship of Syncrude by end of 2021
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...