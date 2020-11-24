Worksport Launches Regulation-A Investment Opportunity to Public

“Worksport has achieved some significant milestones recently, including revealing our ground-breaking TerraVis system , a fusion of cutting edge solar power, storage, and delivery,” said Worksport CEO, Steven Rossi. “In a year with constant development of our products and intellectual property, the Regulation-A offering is yet another major breakthrough for Worksport, seeking to access capital in our primary market, the U.S., where our securities are listed.”

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (OTCQB: WKSP) (or the “Company”) has qualified its Regulation A offering with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, which enables securities to be issued by the company under Regulation A Section 3 (b) of the Securities Act for Tier 2 offerings, providing certain exemptions from registration.

Rossi said that the proceeds will be used for further development and expedited launch of the TerraVis system, as well as existing product inventory, and other exciting projects to be announced soon.

Among the upcoming projects are agreements with two EV manufacturers, solidifying the bright future ahead for the growth of Worksport. Hercules Electric Mobility Inc., Detroit, MI, is partnering with Worksport to introduce the ground-breaking TerraVis tonneau system, integrating solar panels and battery banks for a mobile power solution, as a Tier One OEM supply partner for their upcoming Alpha electric pickup. Similarly, Atlis Motor Vehicles, Mesa, AZ, is also configuring TerraVis as an OE accessory for their highly anticipated Atlis XT electric pickup truck.

“We are proud of our accomplishments in the last decade, exponentially growing the company’s foundation with constant improvements in our product offering of high-quality tonneau covers in the B2B market, with no real outside funding or exploration of B2C sales channels,” said Rossi. “Now, for the first time in Worsksport’s history, we are preparing our latest innovation, TerraVis, for B2B and B2C channels, and are seeking investment partners to provide additional capital for a timely delivery of TerraVis, in synchronization with the launch of EV pick-up trucks, providing for significant anticipated improvements in operating results at the company. Our new Regulation A qualification is our latest breakthrough that will make it possible for more members of the public to invest directly, similar to a crowdfunding model. We thank in advance all those who may be interested in investing for their support.”