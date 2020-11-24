Better Choice’s “Halo Garden of Vegan” Named “Best Dog Food” by VegNews

Dog moms and dads love Halo Garden of Vegan for dogs with protein sensitivities, if they want to include their dog in their vegan lifestyle, or if they want to combat climate change by reducing their carbon pawprint. Made with plant-based protein from whole grains, green peas and chickpeas, and non-GMO fruits and vegetables, Halo’s vegan dog food is complete and balanced, and made without any of the leading allergens, including meat, dairy, corn, or wheat. Garden of Vegan is also made without fillers like rice.

Michael Young, Chairman of Better Choice, commented, “Following the very rapid movement by healthy humans towards plant based (Vegan) diets through brands such as Beyond Meat (BYND) and Impossible Foods, we are now seeing that same trend quickly extend into the healthy pet food sector, and we are proud to be among the first companies to offer top quality “Vegan” products to help meet this demand.”

Mr. Young continued, I am extremely proud of our team here at Better Choice for their forward thinking and quick work in developing these award-winning proprietary formulas. In response to Garden of Vegan’s positive feedback, Halo is also planning to release a second Vegan line, Ocean of Vegan which it anticipates will be featured on Amazon.com and Chewy.com, as well as other outlets .”

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing animal health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to animal health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted animal health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

