 

Global CBD Industry Projected To Accelerate To $23.6 Billion Over The Next Five Years

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 14:45  |  31   |   |   

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The legal CBD sector continues to grow across the globe, with a significant contribution to the business resulting from continuous political wins in North America and Europe. According to the European Business review, over the next five years, the global CBD industry is projected to accelerate to $23.6 billion, according to Grand View Analysis, and the European CBD market is set to rise by 400 percent. Sellers like… are actively providing good quality and authentic, legal CBD edibles. It said: "The growth of the CBD market in Europe is attributed to the increasing acceptance of CBD-infused goods in industries such as pharmaceuticals, personal care, cosmetics, nutraceuticals and medical applications… The demand for CBD in Europe continues to grow rapidly as consumers embrace this cannabinoid for medical and general wellness, creating opportunities for large food and beverage brands and health and beauty brands… In Europe, CBD is seeing monumental demand. In Europe alone, according to the Brightfield Company, the business is expected to rise by 400 per cent over the next four years.  Mentioned in today's commentary include Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE: SWEL), Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) (TSX: APHA), Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) (TSX: WEED).

According to New Frontier data: "the market and demand for CBD in Europe remain(s) nascent, it is demonstrably an industry poised for strong growth over the next five years. As detailed in New Frontier Data's latest release, EU CBD Consumer Report Series: Market Size & Demand, consumers in the European Union are projected to spend around €8.3 billion (USD$9.85 billion) for CBD in 2020. Over the next five years, that spending is projected to grow at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%, to reach €13.6 billion (USD$16.14 billion) by 2025.

Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) Breaking News:  European Union Courts Clear the Way for CBD in Europe  -  Sativa Wellness Group Inc. wishes to announce that following the European Court of Justice (the "ECJ") has ruled that cannabidiol ("CBD") is not a classified as a narcotic drug, the Company anticipates that the EU FSA will resume their Novel Food process, and subject to the process being agreed, this should be an easy transition for the Company.

Seite 1 von 5
Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Relativ neuer Internet/Commerce Wert, China

Diskussion: Profiteur von Covid19 mit 200% Potenzial


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global CBD Industry Projected To Accelerate To $23.6 Billion Over The Next Five Years Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The legal CBD sector continues to grow across the globe, with a significant contribution to the business resulting from continuous political wins in North …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Verisk Acquires Strategic Stake in Reward
Mobile Learning Market Size USD 63450 Million by 2026 at CAGR 20.6% | Valuates Reports
Koru Lifescience preparing to send drug compounds to preclinical and clinical trials based on their ...
Gunvor USA Successfully Closes USD 1.1 Billion Borrowing Base
Benzene (C6H6) Market Size Market Size USD 110200 by 2026 at a CAGR 3.4% | Valuates Reports
Lactic Acid Market Size USD 1156.5 Million by 2026 at a CAGR 2.5% | Valuates Reports
TECHNOGYM Opens Its New Los Angeles Store
Venture Global LNG Awards KBR EPC Contract for Plaquemines LNG Export Facility
REIT Notes Program Ltd: Early Warning Report Filed Pursuant To National Instrument 62-103
UnionPay Partners with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank to Enable Contactless Payment on 15,000 Terminals ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Downtown Dubai prepares for a New Year's Eve spectacle to remember
Record Gold, Copper Prices Create Huge Opportunity for New Large-Scale Projects
The 2020 International Mountain Tourism Alliance Annual Conference Opened On November 18th
Belgian Meat Office: The Philippines Lift Ban on Importing European Pork from Belgium
And the winner is... Welcome to the International Truck of the Year award 2021
CGTN: China calls for more inclusive development in post-COVID world
Embracer Group acquires Mad Head Games
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods