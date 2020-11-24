Global CBD Industry Projected To Accelerate To $23.6 Billion Over The Next Five Years

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The legal CBD sector continues to grow across the globe, with a significant contribution to the business resulting from continuous political wins in North America and Europe. According to the European Business review, over the next five years, the global CBD industry is projected to accelerate to $23.6 billion, according to Grand View Analysis, and the European CBD market is set to rise by 400 percent. Sellers like… are actively providing good quality and authentic, legal CBD edibles. It said: "The growth of the CBD market in Europe is attributed to the increasing acceptance of CBD-infused goods in industries such as pharmaceuticals, personal care, cosmetics, nutraceuticals and medical applications… The demand for CBD in Europe continues to grow rapidly as consumers embrace this cannabinoid for medical and general wellness, creating opportunities for large food and beverage brands and health and beauty brands… In Europe, CBD is seeing monumental demand. In Europe alone, according to the Brightfield Company, the business is expected to rise by 400 per cent over the next four years. Mentioned in today's commentary include Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE: SWEL), Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) (TSX: APHA), Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) (TSX: WEED).

According to New Frontier data: "the market and demand for CBD in Europe remain(s) nascent, it is demonstrably an industry poised for strong growth over the next five years. As detailed in New Frontier Data's latest release, EU CBD Consumer Report Series: Market Size & Demand, consumers in the European Union are projected to spend around €8.3 billion (USD$9.85 billion) for CBD in 2020. Over the next five years, that spending is projected to grow at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%, to reach €13.6 billion (USD$16.14 billion) by 2025.

Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL) Breaking News: European Union Courts Clear the Way for CBD in Europe - Sativa Wellness Group Inc. wishes to announce that following the European Court of Justice (the "ECJ") has ruled that cannabidiol ("CBD") is not a classified as a narcotic drug, the Company anticipates that the EU FSA will resume their Novel Food process, and subject to the process being agreed, this should be an easy transition for the Company.