 

Hengli Intelligent Plant Achieves Operational Excellence with Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced that Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery (Hengli), a leading Fortune Global 500 refinery in China, has chosen Aspen DMC3TM software to accelerate digitalization at its integrated refining and chemical plant in Dalian, China. With this deployment, Hengli can achieve operational speed and sustainability via patented adaptive process control technology in pursuit of its intelligent plant strategy.

Ricky Li Xianyou, Vice President, Hengli, said: “To strengthen the company’s industry leadership, Hengli has selected Aspen DMC3 software as part of the company’s holistic approach to future proof its intelligent plant concept. Factoring in solid ROI projections, this partnership with AspenTech will enable Hengli to maximize the company’s performance across the asset lifecycle and achieve operational excellence via asset optimization.”

Jack Ding, Country Manager, China, Aspen Technology, added: “With a focus on a strong customer relationship, we are pleased to partner Hengli in the company’s journey to accelerate digital transformation. Prior to the deployment of Aspen DMC3 software, Hengli was already ahead of the innovation curve by capitalizing on a suite of aspenONE solutions that can maximize productivity across the asset lifecycle.”

Aspen DMC3 accelerates optimal deployments in simultaneous process optimization and testing. This enables the plant to adopt a scalable and sustainable approach via patented adaptive process control technology. Process manufacturers can achieve real-time agility and maximize performance in a seamless yet robust manner.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a global leader in asset optimization software. Its solutions address complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modelling expertise with artificial intelligence. Its purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

2020 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, aspenONE, the Aspen leaf logo, Aspen, and Aspen DMC3 are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved.  

Disclaimer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

16.11.20
Aspen Technology Receives Staff Determination from Nasdaq
05.11.20
Aspen Technology Announces Selected Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021
02.11.20
Aspen Technology Announces Date of Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Selected First-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results