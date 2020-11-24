Hasbro Advances Major Corporate Social Responsibility Priorities Including Eliminating Plastic in Packaging, Expanding Toy Recycling Program Globally and Furthering Environmental Assessments of Suppliers

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today issued a 2019-20 Corporate Social Responsibility Update. The update highlights Hasbro’s ESG advancements in key areas in 2019, reinforcing a multi-tiered strategy to directly engage employees, partner with governments and organizations to set and improve industry standards, and leverage supply chains to drive accountability. It also details Hasbro’s 2019 acquisition of eOne and the opportunities it unlocks for corporate citizenship through storytelling, content responsibility and social engagement. Most notably, the update details the company’s agile response to aligning its CSR priorities with the fast-changing environment globally, including the needs of various stakeholders amid the global pandemic and social unrest across the United States.

2019 & 2020 CSR Highlights (Graphic: Business Wire)

In 2019 and 2020, Hasbro took multiple actions to strengthen its commitment to the environment. Key milestones include:

Establishing a goal to eliminate all plastic in packaging of new products by the end of 2022

Expanding the Hasbro Toy Recycling program to six countries

Achieving its goal of virtually 100% renewable energy (99.4% through investment in renewable energy credits and carbon offsets).

Additionally, Hasbro became the first in its industry to pilot the Higg Index, originally developed by the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC), to further assess the environmental impact of its toy and game suppliers.

The past year was critical for Hasbro’s approach to Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) with the establishment of a formal D&I function in 2019 and a signed commitment to the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge. In response to social unrest around race issues in the U.S., Hasbro hosted employee listening forums and launched a Global Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging program to hear directly from employees about their personal experiences. Looking to the future, the company restated its goal to grow ethnically and racially diverse employee representation in the U.S. to 25% by 2025.