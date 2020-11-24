 

VR confirms core target at Reveille high grade silver property in Nevada, stakes more ground and commences follow-up field program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 15:00  |  43   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR, FSE: 5VR; OTCBB: VRRCF), the "Company", or “VR”, is pleased to provide an update on exploration completed this summer at its Reveille silver property located along the southeastern margin of the Walker Lane mineral belt in west-central Nevada.

  • A new, covered and previously untested target for the potential core of the Reveille CRD silver-copper mineral system is evident from the integration of recently received 1D layered earth inversions of EM data with structural mapping from this summer, and new geochemical vectors and high-resolution magnetics.

  • Field work commenced last week to complete a detailed soil geochemistry survey over the target and the entire western flank of the property, and to infill and extend the gravity survey completed this summer.

  • The company has staked additional claims to extend the property farther west.

Figure 1 shows the expanded property and the new gravity stations and soil geochemistry lines on satellite imagery.

From VR’s CEO Dr. Michael Gunning “Field work beginning in June has produced a final data set which shows us a new target for the potential core of the Reveille silver-copper CRD mineral system as exposed in high-grade surface showings in the south Reveille range; a buried conductor in an area of valley cover on the western flank of the range that is easily accessed yet never previously explored let alone drilled. The field work we mobilized last week is in direct response to integrating anomalies from recently received 1D layered earth inversions of EM data with our own structural models based on mapping during the summer. As shown on Figure 1, we will cover the new target with a new soil geochemical grid, and we will expand and infill our existing gravity survey for improved modeling.

VR did not acquire the Reveille property to re-invent the wheel with regard to historic showings on the hills that have been prospected for some 150 years. By the use of numerous state-of-the-art exploration technologies, and application of modern CRD mineral deposit models for the western Cordillera, we now have the conviction for a target that we believe is at the heart of the Reveille system, with a potential that is underscored by the proven capacity of the Reveille hydrothermal fluids to carry and precipitate silver and copper at extremely high grades. To that end, I encourage readers to view the geochemistry in Figure 1 to appreciate the potential of the mineral system on this property.

Seite 1 von 5
VR Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VR confirms core target at Reveille high grade silver property in Nevada, stakes more ground and commences follow-up field program VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR, FSE: 5VR; OTCBB: VRRCF), the "Company", or “VR”, is pleased to provide an update on exploration completed this summer at its Reveille silver property …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
CytoDyn Announces Partnership with amfAR to Accelerate HIV Cure Research
K92 Mining Reports Higher Grades From Judd Underground Development and Positive Grade ...
Sodexo - Fiscal 2020 URD available
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Auxly Announces $10 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Roche announces FDA approval of Xofluza for the prevention of influenza following contact with an ...
Bilia has received notice of termination of dealer agreements from Volvo Cars
Update of the risk factors and other information available in the supplement related to the EMTN ...
Suncor to assume operatorship of Syncrude by end of 2021
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.19
80
Kupfer&Gold Discovery in Nevada