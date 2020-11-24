VR confirms core target at Reveille high grade silver property in Nevada, stakes more ground and commences follow-up field program

From VR’s CEO Dr. Michael Gunning “Field work beginning in June has produced a final data set which shows us a new target for the potential core of the Reveille silver-copper CRD mineral system as exposed in high-grade surface showings in the south Reveille range; a buried conductor in an area of valley cover on the western flank of the range that is easily accessed yet never previously explored let alone drilled. The field work we mobilized last week is in direct response to integrating anomalies from recently received 1D layered earth inversions of EM data with our own structural models based on mapping during the summer. As shown on Figure 1, we will cover the new target with a new soil geochemical grid, and we will expand and infill our existing gravity survey for improved modeling.

VR did not acquire the Reveille property to re-invent the wheel with regard to historic showings on the hills that have been prospected for some 150 years. By the use of numerous state-of-the-art exploration technologies, and application of modern CRD mineral deposit models for the western Cordillera, we now have the conviction for a target that we believe is at the heart of the Reveille system, with a potential that is underscored by the proven capacity of the Reveille hydrothermal fluids to carry and precipitate silver and copper at extremely high grades. To that end, I encourage readers to view the geochemistry in Figure 1 to appreciate the potential of the mineral system on this property.