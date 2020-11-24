Compass Diversified to Host Virtual Investor Day on December 10, 2020

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today it will host a virtual investor day on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm ET. The event will include a presentation by the CODI management team, as well as the Company’s BOA Technology subsidiary, followed by Q&A sessions.



To pre-register for the event, access the live video webcast on the day of the event, or to view an archived replay, please visit the link here: 2020 Virtual Investor Day. Please allow extra time prior to the start of the event to download any necessary software that may be needed to view the webcast.