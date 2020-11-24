 

Compass Diversified to Host Virtual Investor Day on December 10, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020   

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today it will host a virtual investor day on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm ET. The event will include a presentation by the CODI management team, as well as the Company’s BOA Technology subsidiary, followed by Q&A sessions.

To pre-register for the event, access the live video webcast on the day of the event, or to view an archived replay, please visit the link here: 2020 Virtual Investor Day. Please allow extra time prior to the start of the event to download any necessary software that may be needed to view the webcast.

About Compass Diversified (“CODI”)

CODI owns and manages a diverse set of highly defensible North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market. For more information, visit compassdiversified.com.

Leveraging its permanent capital base, long-term disciplined approach and actionable expertise, CODI maintains controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries, maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and has consistently generated strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment and accountability.

Our ten majority-owned subsidiaries are engaged in the following lines of business:

  • The design and marketing of purpose-built technical apparel and gear serving a wide range of global customers (5.11);
  • The manufacture of quick-turn, small-run and production rigid printed circuit boards (Advanced Circuits);
  • The manufacture of engineered magnetic solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end-markets (Arnold Magnetic Technologies);
  • The design and marketing of dial-based fit systems that deliver performance fit across footwear, headwear and medical bracing products (BOA Technology);
  • The design and marketing of wearable baby carriers, strollers and related products (Ergobaby);
  • The design and manufacture of custom molded protective foam solutions and OE components (Foam Fabricators);
  • The design and manufacture of premium home and gun safes (Liberty Safe);
  • The design and manufacture of baseball and softball equipment and apparel (Marucci Sports);
  • The manufacture and marketing of portable food warming systems used in the foodservice industry, creative indoor and outdoor lighting, and home fragrance solutions for the consumer markets (Sterno); and
  • The design, manufacture and marketing of airguns, archery products, optics and related accessories (Velocity Outdoor).

 

Investor Relations:
The IGB Group
Leon Berman
212-477-8438
lberman@igbir.com 		Media Contact:
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Jon Keehner / Kate Thompson / Julia Sottosanti
212-355-4449
   

