Slinger Bag Continues Global Expansion With India Deal

Under the terms of the new agreement, Racquets4U will be the exclusive distributor of the exciting new, game-changing Slinger Bag tennis product in India.

BALTIMORE, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTC: SLBG) , a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, has today announced a 5 year distribution agreement to cover the Indian market with Racquets4U , a highly rated and fast growing racquets specialist e-tailer focused on serving the needs of racquet sports lovers in India.

Tennis is popular in India, especially in urban areas, and in recent years there has been an injection of momentum into grass roots growth initiatives. Racquets4U believes Slinger Bag can be a key tool in supporting this momentum amongst Indian tennis players of all ages and abilities.

Besides having a very strong online presence, Racquets4U runs comprehensive marketing and grassroots programs to support the growth of racquet sports in India, including tennis. It boasts an extensive network, encompassing players, coaches, opinion leaders, and state and national federations. Racquets4U can also leverage the network of its affiliate Delux Sports, a premier sports company with exclusive licensee and distribution rights for global sports brands including HEAD.

The new announcement follows recent strategic Slinger Bag distribution agreements in other key global tennis markets covering the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

Slinger Bag has taken the international tennis industry by storm since launching in Spring 2020, receiving widespread critical acclaim in the process. Slinger Bag enables tennis enthusiasts to get out on court to play at any time without the need to find a playing partner - whether that be at their club, local park, on their driveways or in any other available open space. Slinger is designed to be lightweight, wheeled like a trolley bag and easily transported in the trunk of the smallest saloon or sedan car.

This proprietary design empowers players to set up and start launching balls within minutes, to control both the launch speed and the frequency of the balls using two customizable dials and vary the angle of elevation to suit groundstrokes, lobs or even, in the Ball Boy mode, to practice serves. Slinger Bag is lightweight at 15kg/33 lbs. and multi-functional, holding racquets and other gear, 72 tennis balls, and has pockets for storing wallets, keys, towel and a water bottle and is impressively affordable.