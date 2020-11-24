 

Shift Executives Announce Purchase of Shares

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift (NASDAQ: SFT), a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience, today announced both completed and intended purchases of SFT Class A common stock on the open market by certain executives and board members: Co-Founder and Co-CEO George Arison; Chief Operating Officer Sean Foy; Chief Revenue Officer Mark McCollum; and Board Member and Audit Committee Chair Victoria McInnis.

“Our decision to purchase shares on the open market reflects our continued confidence and excitement about Shift’s opportunity in the $840 billion used car market,” commented Arison. “We have a tremendous opportunity before us, as we continue to offer our customers one of the best used car buying experiences available anywhere. Shift‘s business continues to grow, and our announced initiatives should create increasing long-term shareholder value.”

About Shift
Shift is a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift’s mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, having a test drive brought to you before buying the car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership. For more information please visit www.shift.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “may”, “plan”, “outlook”, “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable and may also relate to the Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s and Shift’s future prospects, developments and business strategies. In particular, such forward-looking statements may include statements concerning the timing of the Business Combination; the business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of the public company once the transaction is complete, and Shift’s estimated and future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. These statements are based on the Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s or Shift’s management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

