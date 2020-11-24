Shift Executives Announce Purchase of Shares

“Our decision to purchase shares on the open market reflects our continued confidence and excitement about Shift’s opportunity in the $840 billion used car market,” commented Arison. “We have a tremendous opportunity before us, as we continue to offer our customers one of the best used car buying experiences available anywhere. Shift‘s business continues to grow, and our announced initiatives should create increasing long-term shareholder value.”

About Shift

Shift is a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift’s mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, having a test drive brought to you before buying the car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership. For more information please visit www.shift.com.

Forward Looking Statements

