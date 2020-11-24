 

Xojo 2020 Release 2 Now Available; Adds Native Apple Silicon Compilation, Multicore Support, New iOS Features

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xojo, Inc., the company that has enabled over 400,000 developers to build native cross-platform applications, today announced the availability of Xojo 2020 Release 2. Xojo is an integrated rapid application development environment and programming language for making apps for the desktop (macOS, Windows and Linux), web, iOS, and Raspberry Pi.

Using Xojo, developers of all levels and backgrounds can build native applications for the desktop, including macOS, Windows and Linux, Mobile (iOS - iPhone and iPad with support for Android coming in 2021), Web, and Raspberry Pi. Application development with Xojo is easy and straight-forward since the user interface can be built with drag and drop from the library of native controls. The Xojo language is intuitive and powerful, making it an ideal programming environment for citizen developers and professional developers alike. It's the result of more than 20 years of development and Xojo itself is made with the current release of Xojo.

This latest release adds 232 improvements, with 57 new features, many of which focus on developing iOS apps with Xojo. The new mobile framework greatly improves code compatibility with desktop and web apps, making it easier than ever to support multiple platforms. New features have been added to the mobile framework, which include Notifications, URL Schemes, Modal Screens and more. Lastly, plugins for iOS are now supported, allowing plugin developers to bring plugins to iOS.

This release now supports native compilation for the new Apple Silicon (M1) Macs that were just recently released, making Xojo the first cross-platform development tool to support Macs with this new processor technology. A popular feature request, the new Worker class is an easy way to take advantage of multiple cores in desktop applications to greatly increase the speed of data processing.

"We are constantly pushing Xojo forward as new technology provides ever-increasing performance and capabilities," commented Geoff Perlman, Founder and CEO of Xojo, Inc. "Apple's new M1-based Macs, which we have added support for in this release, are a perfect example of that. Another is the growing number of cores new computers now have. It's traditionally been difficult for developers to take advantage of all of this available processing power. Our new Worker class makes this simple so that any Xojo user can get huge gains in their app's data processing speed. Finally, with cross-platform including mobile now more than ever, our new Mobile classes, which will be compatible with our forthcoming Android support, include many new iOS features such as support for notifications, plugins and more."

