 

Beaverhead County, Montana, Burn Permits Available Online

Beginning Nov. 24, the citizens of Beaverhead County, Mont., will be able to buy a burn permit without leaving home.

Developed in partnership with NIC Montana, the Beaverhead County Burn Permit service is available online at burnpermits.mt.gov. Through the new website, citizens will have instant access to purchase permits, add multiple burn locations to a single permit and print permits at home or send permits to themselves electronically by email. The online service accepts both debit and credit cards as well as electronic checks (eCheck).

Citizens can activate a permit online or by calling the county’s new automated phone system at (833) 216-3454. The Burn Permit service displays real-time updates on an interactive county map when a customer activates a permit by entering the permit number and the start and stop times of the burn. County fire and emergency personnel can use the service to monitor current burn activity within the county.

Citizens may still obtain a burn permit in person at the Beaverhead County DES Office, 2 South Pacific St., Suite 12, in Dillon. Payment must be made with cash or check for permits purchased in person. Both new and renewed permits cost $3 and are valid through the current calendar year. Renewed permits will not be available for purchase until the beginning of the new burn season on Jan. 1, 2021.

About Montana.Gov (NIC Montana)

Helena-based NIC Montana builds, operates and maintains the State of Montana’s digital government services that are available through the official website, mt.gov. NIC Montana is a wholly owned subsidiary of digital government services firm NIC.

About NIC

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences such as applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

