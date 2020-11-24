Beaverhead County, Montana, Burn Permits Available Online

Beginning Nov. 24, the citizens of Beaverhead County, Mont., will be able to buy a burn permit without leaving home.

Developed in partnership with NIC Montana, the Beaverhead County Burn Permit service is available online at burnpermits.mt.gov. Through the new website, citizens will have instant access to purchase permits, add multiple burn locations to a single permit and print permits at home or send permits to themselves electronically by email. The online service accepts both debit and credit cards as well as electronic checks (eCheck).

Citizens can activate a permit online or by calling the county’s new automated phone system at (833) 216-3454. The Burn Permit service displays real-time updates on an interactive county map when a customer activates a permit by entering the permit number and the start and stop times of the burn. County fire and emergency personnel can use the service to monitor current burn activity within the county.