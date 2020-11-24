Marchex Launches Marketing Edge, AI-Fueled Conversational Analytics Solution that Enables Brand Marketers and Agencies to More Effectively Drive Sales Conversations
Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), a leading conversational analytics and solutions company that connects the voice of the customer to your business, today launched Marchex Marketing Edge, a new solution that enables brand marketers and agencies to tie revenue-generating conversations back to the specific marketing campaigns that generated them. Marketing Edge captures conversational data across multiple communication channels, including calls, text, and chat - as well as web form completions - then uses artificial intelligence-powered conversation intelligence to identify and classify the conversations that drive sales.
By tying these high-value conversations back to their marketing sources, Marketing Edge empowers businesses to make smarter media buys that deliver more high-value conversations to their sales teams. Should a sales conversation then fail to convert, Marketing Edge’s seamless integration with Marchex Sale Edge Rescue enables businesses to immediately receive an alert to reengage the prospect and rescue the sales opportunity before they call a competitor.
“Accelerated by the hardships of COVID-19, today’s marketing and selling environment is creating many new challenges for winning and keeping customers, amplifying the need to break down barriers so that marketing and sales departments can work together more effectively to deliver improved customer experiences and outcomes for their business,” said Russell Horowitz, Marchex Executive Chairman and Co-CEO. “Marketing Edge enables businesses to stop wasting money on conversations that don’t create sales opportunities and to instead focus on those that do, and Sales Edge Rescue provides them with the tools needed to ensure that more qualified conversations are converted into sales.”
Marketing Edge enables brands and agencies to solve key problems:
- Accurately attribute calls, text messages and web form completions. Know which marketing efforts generate inbound calls, texts, chats and web form completions by accurately tying each to the marketing campaigns that drove them.
- Increase Return on Ad Spend. Understand call outcomes tied to sales, using conversational intelligence to increase return on ad spend (ROAS).
- Improve e-commerce conversion rates. Understand where customers abandon a digital purchase flow to call or text the business, conversation topics, and which sources lead to higher sales conversions offline.
- Deliver outstanding customer experiences. Use conversational intelligence to reveal obstacles in the digital-to-conversation customer journey that impact offline conversions, such as spam/unwanted calls, long wait times, website abandonment, unanswered text messages and more.
- Rescue lost sales. Through direct integration with Marchex Sales Edge Rescue, empower sales departments to receive real-time alerts when a prospect showing high purchase intent does not buy, so a sales specialist can reengage before the opportunity is lost to a competitor.
- Get teams the credit they deserve. Enables brand marketing teams and agencies to receive credit for phone-based sales driven by their digital marketing efforts for their business or on behalf of their client.
Marketing Edge provides brands and their agencies an intuitive new self-service experience for AI-fueled conversation intelligence. It is available in two packages:
