Marchex Launches Marketing Edge, AI-Fueled Conversational Analytics Solution that Enables Brand Marketers and Agencies to More Effectively Drive Sales Conversations

Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), a leading conversational analytics and solutions company that connects the voice of the customer to your business, today launched Marchex Marketing Edge, a new solution that enables brand marketers and agencies to tie revenue-generating conversations back to the specific marketing campaigns that generated them. Marketing Edge captures conversational data across multiple communication channels, including calls, text, and chat - as well as web form completions - then uses artificial intelligence-powered conversation intelligence to identify and classify the conversations that drive sales.

By tying these high-value conversations back to their marketing sources, Marketing Edge empowers businesses to make smarter media buys that deliver more high-value conversations to their sales teams. Should a sales conversation then fail to convert, Marketing Edge’s seamless integration with Marchex Sale Edge Rescue enables businesses to immediately receive an alert to reengage the prospect and rescue the sales opportunity before they call a competitor.