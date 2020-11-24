J.B. Hunt Announces Leadership Changes

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., (NASDAQ: JBHT) (“JBHT” and the “Company”) today announced the following changes to the executive leadership of its subsidiary J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.:

John Kuhlow has been named as chief financial officer

Nick Hobbs, continuing his duties as president of contract services (Dedicated Contract Services & Final Mile Services), has been named chief operating officer

Shelley Simpson, continuing her duties as chief commercial officer will add to her responsibilities: international services, corporate marketing and has also been named executive vice president of people and human resources

Craig Harper has been named chief sustainability officer

Brad Hicks has been named president of highway services

“First of all, I want to thank John Kuhlow for his patient and competent service as our interim CFO during the past several months. As the pandemic presented itself, we were faced with challenges in performing an appropriate external search to facilitate an effective and thorough process. John’s reliability has allowed us the time to arrive at a complete and fully vetted decision for this important position. We are very pleased to announce John’s appointment as our next CFO and have great confidence in our path forward.

“During the past eight months, we have not only been dealing with our response to the challenges presented by COVID-19, we have also been moving forward with important leadership decisions. These changes best address the opportunities we see in many areas of the company and we believe set us up to head into 2021 and the future with the right people focused on the right things,” said John N. Roberts, president and CEO.

John Kuhlow has been appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer. He has served as interim CFO since March 1, 2020 upon the retirement of David Mee. Prior to that, he was senior vice president of finance, controller and chief accounting officer and joined the company in 2006 as assistant controller.

Nick Hobbs, continuing as executive vice president and president of DCS and FMS (newly titled president of contract services), has been appointed chief operating officer. In this expanded role, Nick will add responsibility for maintenance and equipment purchasing teams. He will also have increased oversight for asset operations across all divisions of the company. The J.B. Hunt 360° platform is expected to be a key component of operational excellence under Nick’s leadership.