 

Total Selects Nutanix to Power Digital Transformation

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid and multicloud computing, announced today that Total, one of the largest energy producers in the world, has implemented Nutanix solutions, including Nutanix’s hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) software, AHV, Files, Flow, Prism, and Xi Frame to develop a unified IT environment supporting the majority of their global operations. Total selected Nutanix to deliver the reliability and performance its users expect, while ensuring the necessary flexibility for the company to adapt to the fast-changing oil and gas industry. Additionally, the company selected Nutanix to support its goal of dramatically minimizing its datacenter footprint as part of its environmental initiatives to reduce greenhouse emissions.

One of the largest energy producers in the world, Total S.A. is a French multinational company whose businesses cover the entire oil and gas supply chain. Its global operations encompass everything from crude oil and natural gas exploration and production, to power generation, transportation, refining, petroleum product marketing, and international crude oil and product trading.

To power its global, distributed operations, Total needed an IT environment that could support its 7,000 applications across the organization, as well as to help increase the reliability and flexibility of their IT infrastructure. In addition, Total also needed a solution that would help them modernize their siloed datacenter and provide a consistent platform and management for all the company’s sites, regardless of the size of each site.

“Over the past few years, we have standardized the majority of our IT infrastructure on Nutanix and have migrated our operations to several clusters throughout North America,” said Guillaume Brocard, Senior Operations Advisor at Total. “These 11 clusters are 100 percent Nutanix, with no other on-premises infrastructure. Standardizing on Nutanix has enabled us to dramatically reduce our total cost of ownership, while helping us make our operations more efficient.”

Nutanix solutions help enable Total to streamline administration and enhance automations, including maintenance, as well as optimize costs. Nutanix solutions also contribute to providing the reliability and performance required to maintain its business leadership in the challenging energy production space, as any loss of services could have significant repercussions. With Nutanix software powering its IT infrastructure in North America, Total has experienced no loss of services for its affiliates in the past three years.

