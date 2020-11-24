GigCapital2 Announces Postponement of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

GigCapital2, Inc. (“GigCapital2”) (NYSE: GIX), a Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) corporation, today announced that, in light of its business objectives and publicly announced proposed acquisitions, GigCapital2 has determined to postpone its annual meeting of stockholders, originally scheduled to be held on December 3, 2020, to December 8, 2020. As a result of the postponement of the annual meeting of stockholders, any stockholder seeking to demand redemption in connection with the Extension Amendment on the agenda for the annual meeting must submit its written request to the transfer agent in accordance with the procedure specified in the Proxy Statement delivered to GigCapital2’s stockholders in connection with the annual meeting prior to 5:00 p.m. EST on December 4, 2020.

About GigCapital Global and GigCapital2, Inc.