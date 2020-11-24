 

GigCapital2 Announces Postponement of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

24.11.2020   

GigCapital2, Inc. (“GigCapital2”) (NYSE: GIX), a Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) corporation, today announced that, in light of its business objectives and publicly announced proposed acquisitions, GigCapital2 has determined to postpone its annual meeting of stockholders, originally scheduled to be held on December 3, 2020, to December 8, 2020. As a result of the postponement of the annual meeting of stockholders, any stockholder seeking to demand redemption in connection with the Extension Amendment on the agenda for the annual meeting must submit its written request to the transfer agent in accordance with the procedure specified in the Proxy Statement delivered to GigCapital2’s stockholders in connection with the annual meeting prior to 5:00 p.m. EST on December 4, 2020.

About GigCapital Global and GigCapital2, Inc.

GigCapital Global (“GigCapital”) is a Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) focused investment group led by an affiliated team of technology industry corporate executives and entrepreneurs, and TMT operational and strategic experts in the private and public markets, including substantial, success-proven M&A and IPO activities. The group deploys a unique Mentor-Investors methodology to partner with exceptional TMT companies, managed by dedicated and experienced entrepreneurs. The GigCapital Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) companies (also known as blank check companies or Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs)) offer financial, operational and executive mentoring to U.S. and overseas private, and non-U.S. public companies, in order to accelerate their path from inception and as a privately-held entity into the growth-stage as a publicly traded company in the U.S. The partnership of GigCapital with these companies continues through an organic and roll-up strategy growth post the transition to a public company. GigCapital was launched in 2017 with the vision of becoming the lead franchise in incepting and developing TMT Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) companies. For more information, visit www.gigcapitalglobal.com or https://www.gigcapital2.com/.

