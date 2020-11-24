Critical Event Management Category Leader Everbridge Makes Key Appointments to Expand its Global Marketing and Communications Functions

Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management, today announced two executive appointments focused on the expansion of its market-leading and global brand, as well as the continued international category creation for critical event management (CEM) . Everbridge pioneered CEM and continues to innovate and grow the importance of the category which has taken on increased urgency due to the COVID-19 pandemic . Stacey Wu, former SVP of Global Marketing at Fortinet joins Everbridge as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Jessica Deckinger, former three-time CMO and veteran branding and communications executive, joins as Chief Communications Officer. Both will report directly to Everbridge CEO David Meredith.

Everbridge Makes Key Appointments to Expand its Global Marketing and Communications Functions (Photo: Business Wire)

Everbridge expands its global marketing and communications reach across more industries and geographies to better serve the integrated risk management challenges of organizations around the world, and to grow awareness for the importance of CEM to the safety of people and operations. As the original creator of the critical event management category, increasingly a CEO- and Board-level imperative, Everbridge and its mission now grow in importance every day as the world navigates a generational ‘black swan’ event resulting from coronavirus. The collective experience of Ms. Wu and Ms. Deckinger will be instrumental to Everbridge’s global marketing expansion for its award-winning CEM platform, its Public Warning solution currently deployed to provide country-wide alerting in 11 countries, and the company’s suite of COVID-19 Shield Return to Work and Contact Tracing solutions.

The company also announced that Joel Rosen, who led Everbridge’s global marketing and communications teams during the company’s successful IPO and subsequent strong growth and pioneering of the CEM category, has decided to leave to pursue the next chapter in his career.

“Our mission to keep people safe and organizations running, coupled with our market-leading technology platform in the increasingly relevant critical event management industry, enables us to attract the highest caliber talent,” said David Meredith, CEO of Everbridge. “Stacey and Jessica demonstrate our ability to hire top leaders with great credentials. They both ran marketing and communications organizations for major global brands and bring to Everbridge extensive expertise, as well as graduate degrees from MIT and Harvard, respectively.”