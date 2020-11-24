 

DEADLINE TODAY The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (“BioMarin” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BMRN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. BioMarin’s Phase 3 trial of valoctocogene roxaparvovec differed from its Phase 1/2 trial, which lowered the reliability of the earlier study’s data on durability of effect. This put the Company at risk of the FDA not approving the BLA for valoctocogene roxaparvovec without the submission of additional supporting data. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about BioMarin, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

