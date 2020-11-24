The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (“BioMarin” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BMRN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. BioMarin’s Phase 3 trial of valoctocogene roxaparvovec differed from its Phase 1/2 trial, which lowered the reliability of the earlier study’s data on durability of effect. This put the Company at risk of the FDA not approving the BLA for valoctocogene roxaparvovec without the submission of additional supporting data. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about BioMarin, investors suffered damages.