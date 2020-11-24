 

Todos Medical Completes Installation of Lab Automation Equipment at Wisconsin Lab Client to Support COVID-19 PCR Testing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 15:01  |  58   |   |   


  •  Todos adds lab plastics, including manual and robotic pipette tips, to its offering
  •  Wisconsin lab client doubled weekly orders to support 50,000 PCR tests per week ahead of expected post-Thanksgiving testing surge

NEW YORK, NY, REHOVAT, ISRAEL, SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Todos Medical (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, and developing blood tests for early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that it has completed the installation of Tecan laboratory automated equipment at its Wisconsin laboratory client, bringing the client’s total capacity to 12,000 COVID-19 PCR tests per day. The installation and scripting of new Tecan EVO200 and Tecan Fluent 780 systems, in combination with the use of Todos’ proprietary ANDis 350 automated RNA extraction systems, allow the lab to process 12,000 PCR COVID-19 tests per day. The Company will continue to work with the client to further optimize the workflow to increase capacity to 18,000 tests per day in the weeks ahead, and add additional automated liquid handling, extraction and qPCR instrumentation as required to further support the client’s growth. Provided that the client can continue to increase demand from its main client, the State of Wisconsin, the lab expects demand for Todos’ testing reagents and consumables to increase to 50,000 COVID-19 PCR tests per day in the next 6 weeks.

Concurrent with this announcement, the Company announced that it has secured a proprietary supply chain for the most in-demand lab consumable products required to conduct PCR testing. This supply chain allows Todos to source over 2,000,000 manual and robotic pipette tips per week for its clients, as well as PCR plates, providing a key competitive advantage to its clients over other labs. An international shortage of lab consumables has emerged as the key rate limiting steps for laboratories to increase their PCR testing capacity worldwide.

“We are excited to have completed this installation process of the Tecan instruments in such a way that we can now replicate this process for several of our clients who are looking to further increase their capacity,” said Gerald Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “Now that we have also secured access to sufficient lab consumables to allow our clients to grow unimpeded as compared with their competition, we are becoming laser focused on supporting the further scaling up of our client’s operations within the lab to meet the surging demand for COVID-19 PCR testing in the state of Wisconsin. Additionally, we have delivered a similar set of equipment, including Tecan liquid handlers, ANDis automated extraction and PCR machines to one of our clients in Brooklyn that will allow it to reach similar COVID-19 testing capacities as our Wisconsin client, and we are working with them to implement the workflow in their lab. We expect revenues from our Wisconsin client to increase in the weeks ahead and expect that revenue from our client in Brooklyn to come online in December. We are very excited with the progress we are making in our base PCR lab testing business.”

Seite 1 von 4
Todos Medical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Todos Medical Completes Installation of Lab Automation Equipment at Wisconsin Lab Client to Support COVID-19 PCR Testing  Todos adds lab plastics, including manual and robotic pipette tips, to its offering  Wisconsin lab client doubled weekly orders to support 50,000 PCR tests per week ahead of expected post-Thanksgiving testing surge NEW YORK, NY, REHOVAT, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
CytoDyn Announces Partnership with amfAR to Accelerate HIV Cure Research
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Auxly Announces $10 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
K92 Mining Reports Higher Grades From Judd Underground Development and Positive Grade ...
Sodexo - Fiscal 2020 URD available
Kandi Technologies Announces the Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering
Roche announces FDA approval of Xofluza for the prevention of influenza following contact with an ...
Bilia has received notice of termination of dealer agreements from Volvo Cars
Update of the risk factors and other information available in the supplement related to the EMTN ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
Todos Medical Announces Positive In Vitro Data for Tollovid Confirming 3CL Protease Inhibition Mechanism of Action
18.11.20
Todos Medical Announces Positive Initial Clinical Proof-of-Concept Data for a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 3CL Protease Detection Assay
17.11.20
Todos Medical Announces Clinical Validation and National CLIA Certification for MOTO+PARA Mobile High Complexity Labs
13.11.20
Todos Medical CEO Provides Corporate Update
12.11.20
Todos Medical Announces $867,000 in Sales for October 2020
29.10.20
Todos Medical Trademarks Tollovid for Dietary Supplement NLC-001 and Enters Into Private Label & Distribution Agreement With The Alchemists Kitchen
26.10.20
Todos Medical Announces Instrument Validation Complete at MOTO+PARA Mobile Lab