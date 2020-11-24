Todos Medical Completes Installation of Lab Automation Equipment at Wisconsin Lab Client to Support COVID-19 PCR Testing





Todos adds lab plastics, including manual and robotic pipette tips, to its offering

Wisconsin lab client doubled weekly orders to support 50,000 PCR tests per week ahead of expected post-Thanksgiving testing surge

NEW YORK, NY, REHOVAT, ISRAEL, SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Todos Medical (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, and developing blood tests for early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that it has completed the installation of Tecan laboratory automated equipment at its Wisconsin laboratory client, bringing the client’s total capacity to 12,000 COVID-19 PCR tests per day. The installation and scripting of new Tecan EVO200 and Tecan Fluent 780 systems, in combination with the use of Todos’ proprietary ANDis 350 automated RNA extraction systems, allow the lab to process 12,000 PCR COVID-19 tests per day. The Company will continue to work with the client to further optimize the workflow to increase capacity to 18,000 tests per day in the weeks ahead, and add additional automated liquid handling, extraction and qPCR instrumentation as required to further support the client’s growth. Provided that the client can continue to increase demand from its main client, the State of Wisconsin, the lab expects demand for Todos’ testing reagents and consumables to increase to 50,000 COVID-19 PCR tests per day in the next 6 weeks.

Concurrent with this announcement, the Company announced that it has secured a proprietary supply chain for the most in-demand lab consumable products required to conduct PCR testing. This supply chain allows Todos to source over 2,000,000 manual and robotic pipette tips per week for its clients, as well as PCR plates, providing a key competitive advantage to its clients over other labs. An international shortage of lab consumables has emerged as the key rate limiting steps for laboratories to increase their PCR testing capacity worldwide.

“We are excited to have completed this installation process of the Tecan instruments in such a way that we can now replicate this process for several of our clients who are looking to further increase their capacity,” said Gerald Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “Now that we have also secured access to sufficient lab consumables to allow our clients to grow unimpeded as compared with their competition, we are becoming laser focused on supporting the further scaling up of our client’s operations within the lab to meet the surging demand for COVID-19 PCR testing in the state of Wisconsin. Additionally, we have delivered a similar set of equipment, including Tecan liquid handlers, ANDis automated extraction and PCR machines to one of our clients in Brooklyn that will allow it to reach similar COVID-19 testing capacities as our Wisconsin client, and we are working with them to implement the workflow in their lab. We expect revenues from our Wisconsin client to increase in the weeks ahead and expect that revenue from our client in Brooklyn to come online in December. We are very excited with the progress we are making in our base PCR lab testing business.”