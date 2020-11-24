 

GEX ANNOUNCES STRONG RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.11.2020, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

Dallas, TX., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEX Management Inc (OTC PINK: GXXM), a Dallas based management consulting company, announced the close of a very strong third fiscal quarter. The impact of the company’s strong growth initiatives was evidenced by a solid 900% increase in revenue for the quarter ending September 2020 compared to the similar period last year. Along with strong revenues, the company also recorded a strong 1250% improvement in gross profit along with a 24% expansion in gross margins for the quarter compared to the similar period last year.

Sri Vanamali, the Interim CEO and Executive Director of GEX Management Inc. stated, “As mentioned in our past announcements, GEX has been in the process of continually restructuring and reorganizing its operational and capital infrastructure over the past two years. These outstanding sales and profitability numbers are a direct result of this multi-year effort.” As part of its strategic goal to expand into areas of higher margin and high growth business categories related to strategy and technology consulting, GEX has nurtured a significant business development pipeline that is projected to continue generating solid revenue and growth opportunities in the years to come. This includes delivering cutting edge enterprise technology solutions to Fortune 50 clients across the globe, developing strategic road maps to VC backed high growth tech startups and advising C-Suite executives in public and private companies on corporate strategies to achieve organic & inorganic growth via long term corporate consulting executive level engagements.

“As a direct result of the various corporate growth and cost rationalization initiatives undertaken by GEX over the last couple of years, we are on target to achieve over 50% improvement in YoY sales by the end of this fiscal year, improve our gross profit by over 100% and achieve an estimated 85% gross margin this fiscal year”, said Sri Vanamali. “To meet the strong demand for our enterprise consulting services, we are in the process of significantly ramping up our business lines to meet the unique needs of our corporate clients. For instance, we plan to expand our consulting team size to about 75-100 consultants over the next 18-24 month horizon, which would potentially bring in $15M-$20M in annual gross billings over this period, assuming 100% placement of the consultants on currently identified projects. At the same time, we have significant reduced the outstanding debt on our balance sheet, eliminated much of the toxic debt and debt like instruments, spun out or off-loaded non-performing assets and undertaken several initiatives to build a strong and sustainable balance sheet while eliminating redundant staffing overhead and costs.”

Seite 1 von 3
GEX Management Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GEX ANNOUNCES STRONG RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER Dallas, TX., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GEX Management Inc (OTC PINK: GXXM), a Dallas based management consulting company, announced the close of a very strong third fiscal quarter. The impact of the company’s strong growth initiatives was …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
CytoDyn Announces Partnership with amfAR to Accelerate HIV Cure Research
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
Auxly Announces $10 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
K92 Mining Reports Higher Grades From Judd Underground Development and Positive Grade ...
Sodexo - Fiscal 2020 URD available
Kandi Technologies Announces the Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering
Roche announces FDA approval of Xofluza for the prevention of influenza following contact with an ...
Bilia has received notice of termination of dealer agreements from Volvo Cars
Update of the risk factors and other information available in the supplement related to the EMTN ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...