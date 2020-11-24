GEX ANNOUNCES STRONG RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER

Dallas, TX., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEX Management Inc (OTC PINK: GXXM), a Dallas based management consulting company, announced the close of a very strong third fiscal quarter. The impact of the company’s strong growth initiatives was evidenced by a solid 900% increase in revenue for the quarter ending September 2020 compared to the similar period last year. Along with strong revenues, the company also recorded a strong 1250% improvement in gross profit along with a 24% expansion in gross margins for the quarter compared to the similar period last year.



Sri Vanamali, the Interim CEO and Executive Director of GEX Management Inc. stated, “As mentioned in our past announcements, GEX has been in the process of continually restructuring and reorganizing its operational and capital infrastructure over the past two years. These outstanding sales and profitability numbers are a direct result of this multi-year effort.” As part of its strategic goal to expand into areas of higher margin and high growth business categories related to strategy and technology consulting, GEX has nurtured a significant business development pipeline that is projected to continue generating solid revenue and growth opportunities in the years to come. This includes delivering cutting edge enterprise technology solutions to Fortune 50 clients across the globe, developing strategic road maps to VC backed high growth tech startups and advising C-Suite executives in public and private companies on corporate strategies to achieve organic & inorganic growth via long term corporate consulting executive level engagements.

“As a direct result of the various corporate growth and cost rationalization initiatives undertaken by GEX over the last couple of years, we are on target to achieve over 50% improvement in YoY sales by the end of this fiscal year, improve our gross profit by over 100% and achieve an estimated 85% gross margin this fiscal year”, said Sri Vanamali. “To meet the strong demand for our enterprise consulting services, we are in the process of significantly ramping up our business lines to meet the unique needs of our corporate clients. For instance, we plan to expand our consulting team size to about 75-100 consultants over the next 18-24 month horizon, which would potentially bring in $15M-$20M in annual gross billings over this period, assuming 100% placement of the consultants on currently identified projects. At the same time, we have significant reduced the outstanding debt on our balance sheet, eliminated much of the toxic debt and debt like instruments, spun out or off-loaded non-performing assets and undertaken several initiatives to build a strong and sustainable balance sheet while eliminating redundant staffing overhead and costs.”