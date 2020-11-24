SATO keeps its four-star rating in Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assessment

The rental housing provider SATO participated for the sixth time in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assessment providing an internationally comparable score. SATO kept its four stars on a scale of one to five in the GRESB assessment. In its peer group, Northern European housing investment companies, SATO was ranked higher than the average score.



SATO’s long term sustainability efforts could be seen in almost all of the aspects of the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assessment, in which SATO participated for the sixth time this year. SATO kept its four stars.

Last year SATO published our Sustainability Programme emphasising the well-being of residents and neighbourhoods that was formulated by hearing the views of our stakeholders, such as residents and partners. SATO is aiming to be carbon neutral by 2030 as regards carbon dioxide emissions from property energy usage.



The GRESB assessment provides SATO with important tools for maintaining and developing a sustainable approach. According to GRESB assessment the strengths in SATO are sustainability management, tenants and community, stakeholder engagement, performance: Energy, water and GHG as well as data monitoring and review.

An area in need of development for SATO brought up by GRESB is the lack of environmental certificates for properties. So far, certificates have been utilised mainly in the construction of new business premises and shopping centres and they are not widely used for residential buildings in Finland.

GRESB harmonises reporting in the sector

The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assesses the sustainability performance of real estate portfolios. The GRESB assessments have introduced a uniform and comparable reporting model for the real estate sector that increases and supports investment decisions. The aspects measured are Management, Policy & Disclosure, Risks & Opportunities, Monitoring & EMS, Performance Indicators, Building Certifications, and Stakeholder Engagement.

GRESB has been conducting an international benchmark since 2009, and the results of the participating enterprises form a comparative matrix. In 2020, a total of 1229 enterprises from 64 countries took part in the assessment.

