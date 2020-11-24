 

SATO keeps its four-star rating in Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assessment

SATO Corporation, Press Release 24 November 2020 at 4 pm


The rental housing provider SATO participated for the sixth time in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assessment providing an internationally comparable score. SATO kept its four stars on a scale of one to five in the GRESB assessment. In its peer group, Northern European housing investment companies, SATO was ranked higher than the average score.


SATO’s long term sustainability efforts could be seen in almost all of the aspects of the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assessment, in which SATO participated for the sixth time this year. SATO kept its four stars.

Last year SATO published our Sustainability Programme emphasising the well-being of residents and neighbourhoods that was formulated by hearing the views of our stakeholders, such as residents and partners. SATO is aiming to be carbon neutral by 2030 as regards carbon dioxide emissions from property energy usage.

The GRESB assessment provides SATO with important tools for maintaining and developing a sustainable approach. According to GRESB assessment the strengths in SATO are sustainability management, tenants and community, stakeholder engagement, performance: Energy, water and GHG as well as data monitoring and review. 

An area in need of development for SATO brought up by GRESB is the lack of environmental certificates for properties. So far, certificates have been utilised mainly in the construction of new business premises and shopping centres and they are not widely used for residential buildings in Finland.

GRESB harmonises reporting in the sector

The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assesses the sustainability performance of real estate portfolios. The GRESB assessments have introduced a uniform and comparable reporting model for the real estate sector that increases and supports investment decisions. The aspects measured are Management, Policy & Disclosure, Risks & Opportunities, Monitoring & EMS, Performance Indicators, Building Certifications, and Stakeholder Engagement.

GRESB has been conducting an international benchmark since 2009, and the results of the participating enterprises form a comparative matrix. In 2020, a total of 1229 enterprises from 64 countries took part in the assessment.

For more information please contact:

SATO Corporation
Miia Eloranta, Director, Marketing and Communications, phone: +358 50 441 4221

www.sato.fi/en

SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At year-end 2019, SATO owned over 26 000 apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St Petersburg.

We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing stock through investments, divestments and repairs.

SATO Group's net sales in 2019 were EUR 296 million, operating profit EUR 726 million and profit before taxes EUR 671 million. The value of SATO's investment assets is roughly EUR 4,7 billion.


