Douglas Lubbe elected as the Chair of the Board of Telia Lietuva
On 24 November 2020, the Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter ‘the Company’ or ‘Telia Lietuva’) elected Douglas Lubbe as the Chair of the Board and appointed him to the Remuneration Committee of Telia Lietuva. The Board also elected Claes Nycander, a member of the Board and member of the Remuneration Committee, as the Chair of the Remuneration Committee.
On 23 November 2020, Douglas Lubbe was elected as a member of the Board of Telia Lietuva and substituted Emil Nilsson, a former Chair of the Board and the Chair of the Remuneration Committee, who resigned from the Board as of 21 October 2020. Douglas Lubbe (born in 1972) is Chief Financial Officer of Telia Sverige AB, a Swedish operations of Telia Company AB. He is not involved in activities of other entities and has no direct interest in the share capital of Telia Lietuva.
Claes Nycander (born in 1963) is serving as a member of the Board and member of the Remuneration Committee of Telia Lietuva since 29 April 2014. He is Vice President & Head of Chief Operating Officer Office & LED (Lithuania, Estonia, Denmark) Management at Common Products and Services (CPS) at Telia Company AB (Sweden). He has a number of Board assignments in subsidiaries of Telia Company AB. Claes Nycander has no direct interest in the share capital of Telia Lietuva.
Darius Džiaugys,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +370 5 236 7878,
e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt
Telia Lietuva Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare