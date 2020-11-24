QSAM Biosciences Issues Letter from New CEO; Presents Opportunities Ahead for Company

Thank you for your warm reception and excitement for the new direction of QSAM Biosciences. 2020 has been an eventful year for all of us, and we are very much looking forward to the great things ahead for QSAM in 2021.

The future of QSAM as a biosciences company is very promising. Earlier this year we licensed on a worldwide, exclusive basis a drug technology called CycloSam. CycloSam is novel radiopharmaceutical meant to target cancers that develop in or metastasize to the bone, which includes a devastating form of cancer that mostly afflicts children and young adults called osteosarcoma, and for which there have been very few advancements in treatment for over 40 years. In addition, CycloSam is being studied to treat cancer that has metastasized to the bones from the breast, prostate and other areas. Furthermore, we have already used CycloSam with technical success in a human trial for another large potential use - the ablation of bone marrow prior to a stem cell transplant.

The opportunities presented by CycloSam are broad and important. More so, we see a direct pathway through FDA trials for this drug candidate, with Phase 1 trials expected to commence in early 2021. CycloSam is an improved version of another FDA approved and commercialized radiopharmaceutical developed by the same inventors. Early studies have shown the safety and efficacy profile of CycloSam to be significantly better than its prior sister drug. As a result of this, as well as the number of animal studies and one human trial conducted this past summer, and the streamlined manufacturing process that is already in place, we are optimistic about the chances of advancing CycloSam through the FDA process over the coming years.

Over the next 12 months, we expect to demonstrate significant advancements through the achievement of several important milestones. Some of these we forecast in the short term include:

Receipt of Orphan Drug Designation approval for CycloSam for its use to treat osteosarcoma;

Establishing agreements with strategic investors and prominent scientific advisors;

Securing clinical sites and investigators for our clinical trials;

Filing and ultimate clearance of our IND with the FDA to start clinical trials; and

Dosing of the first patient in the trials and announcement of initial Phase 1 results.

We believe that most of these milestones can be achieved in the first half of 2021, making the next few months both extremely busy and productive. To support these efforts, we expect to close additional equity financing in the fourth quarter. The near and long-term results of this plan, we believe, will be to continue to increase the value of our drug candidate asset, and in turn, value for our shareholders.