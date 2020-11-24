 

Holding(s) in Company

24.11.2020, 15:03  |  30   |   |   

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: OneSavings Bank plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii:

  		 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name Aggregate of Standard Life Aberdeen plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Edinburgh, Scotland
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name  
City and country of registered office (if applicable)  
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 20/11/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 23/11/2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.64 0.00 5.64 446,267,460
Position of previous notification (if
applicable) 		5.54 0.00 5.54  



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) 		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BM7S7K96 N/A 25,153,254 N/A 5.64
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 25,153,254 5.64
 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
Exercised/converted. 		% of voting rights
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    
 

 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Physical or cash
settlementxii 		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2    
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 		X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Standard Life Aberdeen plc      
Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited      
Standard Life Investments Limited      
       
Standard Life Aberdeen plc      
Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited      
Ignis Asset Management Limited      
Ignis Investment Services Limited      
       
Standard Life Aberdeen plc      
Aberdeen Asset Management PLC      
Aberdeen Asset Investment Group Limited      
Aberdeen Asset Investments Limited      
       
Standard Life Aberdeen plc      
Aberdeen Asset Management PLC      
Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited      
 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/A
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A
 

 
11. Additional informationxvi
 

In reference to section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

 

This disclosure reflects the fact that the voting rights held by the underlying investment management entity Standard Life Investments Limited decreased below the 5% notifiable threshold on 20 November 2020. This is due to an internal redistribution of voting rights due to a scheduled client restructuring.

 


Place of completion Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Date of completion 23/11/2020

Disclaimer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Holding(s) in Company
23.11.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
19.11.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
13.11.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
12.11.20
Trading Update
02.11.20
Court and General Meetings Results
02.11.20
Miscellaneous
02.11.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
30.10.20
Total voting rights
26.10.20
Holding(s) in Company