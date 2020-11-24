 

New Leaf Ventures Launches into Cannabis Infused Edible Products Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF) (“New Leaf,“NLV” or the “Company”), a management and investment organization dedicated to evaluating, investing and accelerating advanced stage operations in the North American Cannabis sector is pleased to announce its New Leaf USA venture with brand license operator New Leaf Enterprises have expanded operations to roll out an all-new line of premium infused edibles under the brand name, Goodies.

The exciting new offering targets a growing consumer base looking for a casual confection suited to their particular lifestyle. A 2020 analysis by Research and Markets estimated the global market for Cannabis Edibles at US$2.9 Billion in 2020, and projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

The Goodies brand will be initially offered in two distinct, attractively packaged and uniquely complementary offerings:

 Goodies Buttery Caramels

  • Easy microdose control - two 5g THC servings for a total of 10mg
  • Features bioavailability of THC delivery using fat lipids, such as butter, slowing the absorption and delaying effect onset -- sometimes up to an hour or more – with a typically stronger and longer lasting experience.
  • Hand crafted and gluten free using high quality, all-natural ingredients

Goodies Hard Candies (scheduled for commercial release in early 2021)

  • Easy microdose control - two 5g THC servings for a total of 10mg
  • Features rapid absorption for a more immediate and measured effective experience.
  • Growing selection of select flavors includes Blue Raspberry, Wild Strawberry, Green Apple, and Mango.

The NLV product launch of the Goodies brand signifies the assurance of a top-quality experience through the use of high-grade ingredients and specially crafted formulations.

In concurrent news, the Company’s flagship Dama Brand premium cannabis flower product team today announced the introduction of Dama Select specialty strains. The development team recognized that no two cannabis farms are alike and applied their extensive experience and attention to detail to focus on what makes a high-quality cannabis flower. For decades growers have honed their craft using a variety of methods, which makes it confusing for the average consumer to identify quality. As a leader in the industry, Dama is bringing an advanced level of expertise to its customers through its farm sourced, curated line of products.

