Notification about acquisition of voting rights

INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – „the Issuer“) submits the received notification of Invalda INVL AB on the acquisition of voting rights (only the acquisition of directly held votes). The notification is issued in the event of a change in the nature of personal voting rights: Invalda INVL AB exceeded the threshold of 30% of the votes granted by the Issuer's directly controlled shares, but the Group of Invalda INVL AB and UAB Imonių grupė "Inservis" exceeded this limit already earlier.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com

Attachment