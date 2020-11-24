 

Neonode and Metatechno of Japan Sign Value-Added Reseller Agreement

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) and Metatechno Inc. have signed a value-added reseller agreement whereby Metatechno offers the sale of Neonode's touch sensor modules and the associated software development for various contactless touch applications.

"We are excited to work with Metatechno and increase our footprint in Japan," said Dr. Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode, adding, "Metatechno stands out for their mobility and flexibility. They are focused on becoming the global number one in their market niche." 

Kazuhiko Fukushige, President and CEO added, "At Metatechno, we see innovation in new combinations of existing things - technologies, people and methodologies. We recognize that innovation is not always bound by the high hurdle of creating something new from zero, but includes creating new combinations for our customers' benefit. Our philosophy is encapsulated in the term `New Combination'. We strongly feel that the `New Combination' that incorporates the Neonode sensor module has great potential."

About Neonode

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and established in 2001. The company provides advanced optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture control, and in-cabin monitoring. Building on experience acquired during years of advanced R&D and technology licensing, Neonode's technology is currently deployed in more than 75 million products and the company holds more than 120 patents worldwide. Neonode's customer base includes some of the world's best-known Fortune 500 companies in the consumer electronics, office equipment, medical, avionics, and automotive industries.

NEONODE and the NEONODE logo are trademarks of Neonode Inc. registered in the United States and other countries.

About Metatechno

Metatechno Inc., headquartered in Kanagawa, Japan, has been providing engineering services in various fields, from embedded software to cloud software and IoT software, since its establishment in 1984. For more information please see https://www.meta.co.jp/ (in Japanese).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, but are not limited to, statements relating to expectations, future performance or future events, and the expected proceeds and closing of the private placement. These statements are based on current assumptions, expectations and information available to Neonode management and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Neonode's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Neonode's public filings with the SEC from time to time, including Neonode's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. You are advised to carefully consider these various risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although Neonode management believes that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be fulfilled. Forward-looking statements are made as of today's date, and Neonode undertakes no duty to update or revise them.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-and-metatechno-of-japan-sign-value-added-reseller-agreement,c3242559

Disclaimer

