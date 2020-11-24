 

Fabege named by GRESB as global leader in sustainability in 2020

NACKA, Sweden, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) produces an annual ranking of the property sector from a sustainability perspective. In this year's survey, Fabege achieved 93 points, which means that the company is ranked as sector leader in the Office sector among listed real estate companies. The companies surveyed represent more than USD 5.3 billion in assets under management, and GRESB's data is used by more than 100 institutional and financial investors to monitor investments and navigate the strategic choices required for the industry to transition to a long-term sustainable future.

The GRESB Sector Leader Awards, which have now recognised Fabege on a global level, highlights real estate and infrastructure companies, funds and assets that have shown outstanding leadership in sustainability. The survey covers a broad range of areas, including environmental aspects, social sustainability, governance and monitoring.

"We are proud to recognise the sector leaders for 2020, for their clear commitment and meaningful actions to improve their ESG performance. These efforts are continuing to shape the future for leadership in sustainability and are playing a crucial role in accelerating the transition to truly sustainable assets", says Sander Paul van Tongeren, CEO of GRESB.

Fabege's goal is to make an active contribution to the Stockholm region's development into an even more sustainable location and sets the bar high for future-proofing both properties and the customer offering over time. The company's long-term approach and concentrated property portfolio enables it to make investments in all parts of the urban environment, such as by helping to improve access to public transport, making life easier for cyclists, encouraging a healthy lifestyle and creating safe street environments with green spaces and an attractive range of services.

"High ambitions, commitment and a lot of hard work all through the organisation lie behind the award of this recognition. In our role, we can influence developments and it is a responsibility that we shoulder with pleasure. In these areas, there should only be winners", says Mia Häggström, Sustainability Manager at Fabege.

Fabege's sustainability goals include:

  • Climate neutral management by 2030 
  • Environmental certification of the entire property portfolio - 100% (today: 100%)
  • Green funding - 100% (today: 95%)
  • Average energy consumption in 2023 shall amount to max. 77 kWh/sqm (today: 81 kWh/sqm)  

Fabege AB (publ)

GRESB was established in 2009, and in 2020 alone more than 1,200 property portfolios - in total comprising more than 96,000 properties - reported data to GRESB. Every year, GRESB surveys and assesses real estate companies all over the world with regard to their work in sustainability. The survey covers a broad range of areas, including environmental aspects, social sustainability, governance and monitoring. The surveys are governed by what investors and the industry consider to be key issues in sustainability linked to investments, and are aligned with international reporting frameworks, goals and new rules and legal requirements. For further information, see website: www.gresb.com

Fabege named by GRESB as global leader in sustainability in 2020 NACKA, Sweden, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) produces an annual ranking of the property sector from a sustainability perspective. In this year's survey, Fabege achieved 93 points, which means that …

