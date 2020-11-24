 

Tyler Technologies Achieves Amazon Web Services Healthcare Competency Status

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) earned the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Healthcare Competency for its Entellitrak case management platform. This designation recognizes Tyler for providing deep expertise in building solutions for healthcare payers and providers that securely store, process, transmit, and analyze clinical information.

Achieving the AWS Healthcare Competency differentiates Tyler as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that demonstrates relevant technical proficiency and proven customer success, delivering solutions seamlessly on AWS. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep healthcare domain expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“Tyler is proud to achieve the AWS Healthcare Competency status for our Entellitrak case management platform,” said Lynn Moore, president and chief executive officer of Tyler. “Our team is dedicated to helping our public sector clients in the healthcare vertical achieve their business goals by leveraging the agility of the AWS Cloud combined with the flexibility of Tyler’s Entellitrak offering. We look forward to continuing to serve the changing needs of the health and human services industry through our case management system that is purpose-built for the public sector.”

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS consulting and technology partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Tyler’s Entellitrak platform efficiently addresses a variety of health and human services needs and enables government agencies to stay current with the complex, ever-evolving rules, regulations, and standards that drive public health programs.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

