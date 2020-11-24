 

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Berry Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 15:20  |  35   |   |   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Berry Corporation (“Berry” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BRY) violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s July 26, 2018 initial public offering (the "IPO"), or between July 26, 2018 and November 3, 2020 both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 21, 2021.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Berry overstated both its operational efficiency and stability. The Company’s poor efficiency and instability would eventually require significant operational improvements that would raise costs and disrupt operations. These required improvements would negatively impact the Company’s revenues. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements and Offering Documents were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Berry, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

