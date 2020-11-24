Hanes Donates Nearly 1.3 Million Face Masks and Pairs of Socks in 2020 to Support the Homeless During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Imagine trying to protect yourself, your children, your family against COVID-19 while living without shelter or the basic necessities of life.
America’s growing homeless population is among the most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that is why Hanes is encouraging everyone to join together to support those living without shelter ahead of #GivingTuesday.
During 2020, America’s No. 1 basic apparel, underwear and sock brand has supported nearly 400 organizations fighting homelessness in all 50 states, along with Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. The brand has:
- Donated more than 1 million masks, enabling those experiencing homelessness access to public resources and facilities while helping to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
- Provided nearly 300,000 pairs of socks, which help keep feet clean, comfortable and healthy for people who walk an average of 10 miles per day. Since the program’s inception in 2009, Hanes has provided more than 3 million pairs of socks – one of the items relief agencies request most.
- Partnered with Rainier Fruit Company for the third “Pears for Pairs” campaign – currently running in United Supermarkets, Harris Teeter and Wegmans locations across the country – on a program that donates a portion of the proceeds from bulk and bagged pear sales to purchase socks. In 2019, the campaign resulted in 25,000 pairs of socks being distributed to four nonprofits serving those living homeless.
- Continued its 11-year partnership with Invisible People and its founder and homeless advocate, Mark Horvath, to distribute socks and raise awareness about homelessness in the United States and around the world.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has changed life for us all, but this year has been exceptionally rough for people experiencing homelessness,” Horvath said. “The economic impact and lack of affordable housing continues to significantly increase homeless numbers, while homeless shelters have had to reduce capacity and are faced with more need yet fewer resources to help.
