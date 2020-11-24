 

Blink Charging Acquires U-Go Charging and its Portfolio of EV Charging Stations

-Transaction will add 89 additional DC fast and L2 charging stations to the expanding Blink Network

Miami Beach, FL, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that it has acquired the EV charging operator U-Go Stations, Inc. and its portfolio of 44 DCFC charging locations. The purchase also includes multiple grants awarded to U-Go, for the deployment of up to an additional 45 new charging stations. The charging stations are located across ten states, expanding Blink’s DCFC footprint.

“As a key contributor to the expanding EV landscape, we are continuously looking for opportunities to strategically broaden our footprint across the United States, and our acquisition of U-Go supports this growth. In addition to their existing charging locations at attractive locations such as hotels, gas stations, and auto dealerships, U-Go has substantial grant awards for more DCFC deployments in Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Vermont. We look forward to installing and operating these new charging locations in early 2021,” commented Brendan Jones, Chief Operating Officer of Blink.

“We are committed to bringing affordable, convenient, and efficient charging stations to the growing population of EV drivers, and the addition of the U-Go portfolio enhances our vital role as a leading provider in the ongoing development of EV infrastructure,” added Mr. Jones.

The acquisition will provide the critical mass necessary to make significant inroads in the DC fast charging market and provide Blink a larger national presence. The U-Go charging stations will add to Blink’s current DCFC portfolio of 88 chargers, predominately found on the West Coast.

Of the existing chargers, 31 are operated on the EVGo network and will be transitioned to the Blink Network within the next 30 days. 13 are not active and will be evaluated for future upgrades. All units will be available to Blink members and guests and can be found at the Blink Mobile App and Blink Map.

U-Go Acquisition Equipment Locations

  • 181 Elm St, Westfield, MA 01085
  • 1600 S Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19148
  • 563 Northfield Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052
  • 160 Frontage Rd, Newark, NJ 07114
  • 129 Pehle Ave, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
  • 1000 International Dr, Budd Lake, NJ 07828
  • 2349 Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
  • 1111 Route 73, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054
  • 9301 2nd Ave, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247
  • East Brunswick, NJ 08816
  • 4 Tower Center Blvd, East Brunswick, NJ 08816
  • 195 Davidson Ave, Somerset, NJ 08873
  • 368 Lewisberry Rd, New Cumberland, PA 17070
  • 16 N George St, York, PA 17401
  • 2600 Keyway Dr, York, PA 17407
  • 3849 Hempland Rd, Mountville PA 17554
  • 5625 Odonnell St, Baltimore, MD 21224
  • Norwood, MA, 02062
  • 1431 Assembly St, Columbia, SC 29201
  • 7421 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia, SC 29209
  • 730 Coleman Blvd, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
  • 3509 Clemson Blvd, Anderson, SC 29621
  • 21229 Olean Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
  • 32050 US Highway 19 N Palm Harbor, FL 34684
  • Cleveland, TN 37312
  • 109 Sharon Dr, Dandridge, TN 37725
  • 8350 W Grand River Ave, Brighton, MI 48116
  • 2017 N Canton Center Rd, Canton, MI 48187
  • 453 S Gammon Rd, Madison, WI 53719
  • Interstate 25 Exit 259 State Route 22, Santo Domingo, Pueblo, NM 87052
  • 564 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM 87501

About Blink Charging

