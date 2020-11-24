Blink Charging Acquires U-Go Charging and its Portfolio of EV Charging Stations

-Transaction will add 89 additional DC fast and L2 charging stations to the expanding Blink Network

Miami Beach, FL, Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that it has acquired the EV charging operator U-Go Stations, Inc. and its portfolio of 44 DCFC charging locations. The purchase also includes multiple grants awarded to U-Go, for the deployment of up to an additional 45 new charging stations. The charging stations are located across ten states, expanding Blink’s DCFC footprint.

“As a key contributor to the expanding EV landscape, we are continuously looking for opportunities to strategically broaden our footprint across the United States, and our acquisition of U-Go supports this growth. In addition to their existing charging locations at attractive locations such as hotels, gas stations, and auto dealerships, U-Go has substantial grant awards for more DCFC deployments in Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Vermont. We look forward to installing and operating these new charging locations in early 2021,” commented Brendan Jones, Chief Operating Officer of Blink.