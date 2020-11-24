SCYNEXIS to Participate in Piper Sandler and Evercore ISI Conferences

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX ), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced the Company’s participation in Piper Sandler’s 32 nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. Presentations will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site from November 23 to December 3, 2020. The Company will also participate in a panel discussion at Evercore ISI’s 3 rd Annual HealthCONx Conference taking place on December 2, 2020.

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference: Presentation Date: Monday, November 23 to Thursday, December 3, 2020 Presentation Time: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET Webcast:

Link Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference: Panel Discussion Topic:

No Fungus Among Us: Addressing an Important Need with Cidara, F2G, and SCYNEXIS

Presentation Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 Presentation Time: 11:20 a.m. – 12:05 p.m. ET

A webcast of both presentation recordings will be available for 30 days and can be found on the Scynexis website at: https://www.scynexis.com/news-media/events.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to potentially help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. Our lead candidate, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), is a broad-spectrum, IV/oral antifungal agent representing a novel therapeutic class, in late stage development for multiple indications, ranging from vaginal yeast infections to life-threatening fungal infections in hospitalized patients. The SCYNEXIS team has deep expertise in anti-infective drug development and marketing, which can be leveraged to advance ibrexafungerp from clinical development to commercialization. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

CONTACT :

Investor Relations

Irina Koffler

LifeSci Advisors

Tel: (646) 970-4681

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations

Gloria Gasaatura

LifeSci Communications

Tel: (646) 970-4688

ggasaatura@lifescicomms.com



