Investor news



Today, DFDS and the Joint Movement and Transport Organisation (JMTO), which provides strategic transport for Danish military missions, have entered into a new agreement. According to the agreement, a total of seven freight ferries (ro-ro) will be made available for the maritime transport of military materiel and equipment in connection with NATO preparedness, participation in military exercises and operations, and humanitarian crises.

The agreement, concluded after the task went out to public tender, replaces an earlier agreement between the Danish Defence and DFDS, and runs for six years.