Large European Pet Store Selects Bridgeline’s Celebros Search Solution to Power Their eCommerce Website

The company, headquartered in Ireland, ships products worldwide and recently revamped their website, integrating four smaller online stores into one single online presence. After revamping their online store they also needed to upgrade their online search. They selected Celebros after a brief trial that demonstrated its power and capabilities to increase conversions and improve the customer experience.

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based AI search solution, has announced a large European pet store has selected Celebros Search as their site search and conversion solution for their online store.

Celebros search offers Natural Language Processing (NLP) with machine learning and AI capabilities. This type of intelligent search understands user behavior to provide customers with accurate and relevant results and recommendations. In addition, Celebros Search offers many added features that help companies grow their online revenue by increasing average order value (AOV), driving conversion and increasing cross-sell and up-sell opportunities.

In addition, the Celebros AI engine uses advanced algorithms to map out the shopper’s online behavior for better search results. This technology helps boost sales by displaying products that spark potential clients' interest based on their online search behavior.

According to Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, "With the Celebros AI Search & Merchandising suite, they are well-equipped to reach new record-breaking eCommerce sales." Mr. Khan went on to add, “they want to leverage the Celebros solution to expand their reach exponentially throughout Europe.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

