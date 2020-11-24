 

Start of construction of the second stage of the Merks Viesturdārzs residential project (Riga, Latvia)

SIA Merks, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has started the construction of the second stage of Merks Viesturdārzs residential project in Riga. The new stage includes one building with 167 apartments and 7 commercial units, which are to be completed in the first half of 2022.

The size of the apartments at the Rūpniecības street 27 five- to seven-storeyed building ranges between 33–150 square metres and the price per square metre ranges from 2,500 to 2,900 euros.

Merks Viesturdārzs (merksviesturdarzs.lv) residential project is located in the prestigious Quiet Centre area in Riga. The buildings will have energy class A. Each apartment will have a balcony or terrace and the new stage building will have heated floors. There will be children’s playground in the yard, underground private storage spaces and parking with a possibility to install a charging point for electric cars.

The development project comprises in total of three residential buildings with approximately 350 apartments. The first building at Rūpniecības street 25 was completed in 2020.
  
SIA Merks (merks.lv) is a Latvian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering and residential construction. SIA Merks is one of the leading residential real estate developers in Latvia. The company has built more than 1500 apartments in Latvia.

Additional information: SIA Merks, Board Member and Construction Director Andris Bišmeistars, phone: +371 6737 3380.

Priit Roosimägi
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
priit.roosimagi@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2019, the group employed 694 people, and the group’s revenue for 2019 was EUR 327 million.

