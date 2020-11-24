Notification of Managers’ transactions
Company announcement no. 46 - 20
24 November 2020
Notification of Managers’ transactions
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) hereby announces in accordance with section 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the “Market Abuse Regulation”), to have received the following notifications from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NTG:
Jørgen Hansen (Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors)
H5H A/S (a company closely associated to Jørgen Hansen) has on 23 November 2020 bought 7,054 shares in NTG of nominally DKK 20 each at a price of DKK 181.2877 per share. Reference is made to the attached notification.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Investor relations
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO +45 76 32 09 89
ir@ntg.dk
Press
Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Group Director +45 76 32 09 90
press@ntg.dk
Attachments:
Company announcement no. 46-20_attachment_notification_H5H
Attachments
