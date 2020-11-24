 

INVESTIGATION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Quotient Technology Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Quotient Technology Inc. (“Quotient” or “the Company”) (NYSE: QUOT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Quotient reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on November 5, 2020. The Company’s revenue fell short of consensus expectations, and it also reported, for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2020, “restructuring charges of zero and $1.5 million, respectively, certain acquisition related costs of $0.4 million and $1.0 million, respectively, and loss contingency of $2.0 million related to a contract dispute resulting from a retailer’s failure to perform certain obligations related to a guaranteed distribution fee arrangement for both respective periods.” Based on this news, shares of Quotient fell by nearly 22% on the next day.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

