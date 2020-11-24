Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Annual Stockholders Meeting

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: SPE), announced today that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on December 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., Eastern time, at the offices of Bulldog Investors, Park 80 West, 250 Pehle Avenue, Suite 708, Saddle Brook, NJ. Stockholders planning to attend the Meeting must register in advance by contacting John Buckel, U.S. Bank Global Fund Services at john.buckel@usbank.com not later than December 10, 2020 and agree to comply with the identification, security and COVID-19 protocols required to enter the premises. Stockholders who are unable to attend the Annual Meeting in person but wish to ask questions by telephone about the Fund’s operations should contact John Buckel to obtain the dial-in details.

Periodically updated information on the Fund can be obtained by visiting the Fund’s website at www.specialopportunitiesfundinc.com.

