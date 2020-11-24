Eastman CFO Willie McLain to Address the Citi Basic Materials Virtual Conference
Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN):
Willie McLain, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the Citi Basic Materials Virtual Conference on December 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Live Webcast
Mr. McLain’s presentation will be webcast live on investors.eastman.com.
Replay
An audio replay of the presentation will be available at investors.eastman.com, events & presentations.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005700/en/
