180 Life Sciences Corp. to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on November 27, 2020

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) (180 Life Sciences or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with its lead indication in Phase 2b/3, focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, today announced that it will ring the Nasdaq Stock Exchange opening bell on November 27, 2020, in celebration of its recently completed initial public offering.

Dr. James Woody, CEO of 180 Life Sciences, will be joined by members of the 180 Life Sciences team for the virtual ceremony, which will begin at approximately 9:20 am Eastern Time, and can be viewed live at https://livestream.com/nasdaq/live and on the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in Times Square, at 43rd Street and Broadway, New York, NY. The bell ringing will take place at 9:30am Eastern Time, signifying the start of the day’s trading session.



Dr. James Woody commented, “I am honored to be ringing the Nasdaq opening bell on behalf of everyone at 180 Life Sciences. We are on a mission to develop novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. We are thrilled to mark the significant milestone of becoming a public company with a bell ringing ceremony and look forward to celebrating future milestones with our public shareholders.”

180 Life Sciences is leading the research into solving one of the world’s biggest drivers of disease – inflammation. The company is driving groundbreaking studies into clinical programs, which are seeking to develop novel drugs addressing separate areas of inflammation for which there are no effective therapies. The company’s primary platform is a novel program to treat fibrosis and inflammation using anti-TNF, with its lead program in phase 2b/3 clinical trial.

