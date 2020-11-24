 

Business Reporter Succeeding with digital transformation

Organisations must disrupt themselves internally if they are to realise the benefits of digital technology

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Organisations need to disrupt themselves constantly in order to respond to the constant change we experience today, In a video published on Business Reporter, Rob Pierre, the CEO of digital partner Jellyfish, explains the critical importance of the four key pillars of digital transformation: people, data, technology, and creativity.

  • People with the right skills and importantly the right mindset
  • Data that can be used to create actionable micro-audience sections so the right message can be delivered at the right time to the right person
  • An integrated technology stack to collect and harvest that data and activate it on all different platforms
  • Creativity, because marketers are still storytellers and need to win the hearts and minds of their audience of potential and existing customers.

Footwear brand Deckers is an example of a company, partnering with Jellyfish, that has achieved this transformation. Richard Russel, VP of omnichannel marketing describes how Deckers understand the way media impacts their customers. Because of this, when the pandemic created an ecommerce world, they were able to drive demand and assist their wholesale partners.

Transformation is bigger than marketing as Alyson Clarke at Forrester explains. Getting the right organisational culture in place is essential. Firms that have succeeded in digital transformation have five key cultural traits: they are customer obsessed, empathetic, agile, collaborative, and experimental.

Digital transformation doesn't have an end date because technology changes all the time. To succeed, it's necessary for organisations to keep changing, keep measuring and keep understanding their customers.

