 

PPG Chairman and CEO to Present at 2020 Citi Basic Materials Conference

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that Michael McGarry, PPG chairman and CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat during the 2020 Citi Basic Materials Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

McGarry will discuss PPG’s recent financial performance, business priorities and how it has pivoted amid the COVID-19 pandemic to serve customers. The discussion will be streamed live and will be available through a link posted on PPG’s investor relations website at investor.ppg.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Financial
CATEGORY Corporate

