PPG Chairman and CEO to Present at 2020 Citi Basic Materials Conference
PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that Michael McGarry, PPG chairman and CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat during the 2020 Citi Basic Materials Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 11:00 a.m. ET.
McGarry will discuss PPG’s recent financial performance, business priorities and how it has pivoted amid the COVID-19 pandemic to serve customers. The discussion will be streamed live and will be available through a link posted on PPG’s investor relations website at investor.ppg.com.
