 

EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Delivers the Most Authentic Matchday Experience to Date Through the Power of Next Generation Hardware

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 16:00  |  69   |   |   

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is taking The World’s Game to the Next Level with today’s unveil of EA SPORTS FIFA 21 on PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X|S, launching December 4. The power of new generation consoles combined with advances in the Frostbite engine enables players to experience lightning fast load times and enhanced sights, sounds, and player movement, in addition to ultra-realistic football environments that immerse fans in the most authentic matchday experience in EA SPORTS FIFA franchise history.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005519/en/

Buy and Play FIFA 21 on PlayStation4 or Xbox One and Get the PlayStation5 or Xbox Series X|S Version for Free* at Launch on December 4 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Buy and Play FIFA 21 on PlayStation4 or Xbox One and Get the PlayStation5 or Xbox Series X|S Version for Free* at Launch on December 4 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The sights and sounds of FIFA 21 are reimagined for next generation consoles, with the brand new EA SPORTS GameCam inspired by the look and feel of top-level football broadcasts and LiveLight Rendering, a deferred lighting system that enhances every aspect of the on-pitch experience. Thousands of authentic chants captured exclusively from the world’s biggest competitions, including the Premier League, La Liga and the Bundesliga, deliver the ultimate EA SPORTS Atmospheric Audio experience, unparalleled in sports video games.

Next-gen technology powered by Frostbite delivers an unprecedented level of player fidelity. Fans can enjoy deeper definition in player physiques, including flexing muscles after strikes and strand-based hair on some of the top footballers, combined with dynamic lighting that accentuates footballers’ faces and kits for a whole new level of realism. New pre-game cinematics such as team buses arriving prior to kick-off and the buzz of fans entering through the turnstiles have been added to further immerse fans in the total matchday experience. During live games, new contextual player, bench, and fan reactions respond to key match situations, allowing players to feel the explosive passion and intense drama of big goal moments like last-minute winners or relegation-saving equalizers.

“We’re excited to deliver a new level of authenticity that will immerse players in the game like never before when they step out onto the virtual pitch in FIFA 21,” said Aaron McHardy, Executive Producer, EA SPORTS FIFA. “With next level immersive experiences that truly bring the most recognizable stadiums and professional players to life, the technology behind these next generation consoles opens up a world of possibilities for how players will experience the world’s game this year and into the future.”

Seite 1 von 3
Electronic Arts Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Delivers the Most Authentic Matchday Experience to Date Through the Power of Next Generation Hardware Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is taking The World’s Game to the Next Level with today’s unveil of EA SPORTS FIFA 21 on PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X|S, launching December 4. The power of new generation consoles combined with advances in the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Cross Over Into the Shadowlands—New World of Warcraft Expansion Now Live
BlackRock to Acquire Aperio - Leading Provider of Personalized Index Equity Solutions
Reduction of Methane Emissions: Total Strengthens Its Commitment With The OGMP 2.0 Initiative
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 16th to 19th, 2020
Emerson Completes Acquisition of 7AC Technologies, Inc.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Four Presentations on Ganaxolone at AES2020 Virtual Annual ...
Bill.com to Offer $750.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2025
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter FY 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
Electronic Arts – Käufer setzen sich zur Wehr
18.11.20
EA Sports Madden NFL 21 Unveils Next Generation Gameplay Fueled by Real-World NFL Player Data
17.11.20
The National Football League and EA Sports Transform the 2021 Pro Bowl Presented by Verizon
06.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Träger Abschluss einer starken Woche
06.11.20
Aktien New York: Stabiler Abschluss einer starken Woche
06.11.20
Reignite the Thrilling Chase and Rush of the Escape in Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, Available Now
06.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Leichterer Abschluss einer starken Woche
06.11.20
Aktien New York Ausblick: Leichte Verluste - US-Wahl und Job-Daten im Fokus
05.11.20
Electronic Arts Reports Strong Q2 FY21 Financial Results
05.11.20
Electronic Arts and UFC Extend Multi-Year Partnership to Bring More Great Games to Fight Fans Around the World

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
85
Electronic Arts Info- und Meinungsthread