EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Delivers the Most Authentic Matchday Experience to Date Through the Power of Next Generation Hardware

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is taking The World’s Game to the Next Level with today’s unveil of EA SPORTS FIFA 21 on PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X|S, launching December 4. The power of new generation consoles combined with advances in the Frostbite engine enables players to experience lightning fast load times and enhanced sights, sounds, and player movement, in addition to ultra-realistic football environments that immerse fans in the most authentic matchday experience in EA SPORTS FIFA franchise history.

The sights and sounds of FIFA 21 are reimagined for next generation consoles, with the brand new EA SPORTS GameCam inspired by the look and feel of top-level football broadcasts and LiveLight Rendering, a deferred lighting system that enhances every aspect of the on-pitch experience. Thousands of authentic chants captured exclusively from the world’s biggest competitions, including the Premier League, La Liga and the Bundesliga, deliver the ultimate EA SPORTS Atmospheric Audio experience, unparalleled in sports video games.

Next-gen technology powered by Frostbite delivers an unprecedented level of player fidelity. Fans can enjoy deeper definition in player physiques, including flexing muscles after strikes and strand-based hair on some of the top footballers, combined with dynamic lighting that accentuates footballers’ faces and kits for a whole new level of realism. New pre-game cinematics such as team buses arriving prior to kick-off and the buzz of fans entering through the turnstiles have been added to further immerse fans in the total matchday experience. During live games, new contextual player, bench, and fan reactions respond to key match situations, allowing players to feel the explosive passion and intense drama of big goal moments like last-minute winners or relegation-saving equalizers.

“We’re excited to deliver a new level of authenticity that will immerse players in the game like never before when they step out onto the virtual pitch in FIFA 21,” said Aaron McHardy, Executive Producer, EA SPORTS FIFA. “With next level immersive experiences that truly bring the most recognizable stadiums and professional players to life, the technology behind these next generation consoles opens up a world of possibilities for how players will experience the world’s game this year and into the future.”